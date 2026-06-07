Iran Coach Risks FIFA Breach Over US Entry Bar

Iran’s head coach may break a Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) rule because the United States has barred the squad from staying in the country between matches.

The restriction places Amir Ghalenoei in an unworkable position. FIFA requires every national team head coach to hold a press conference at the match venue the day before a game. Iran’s players and staff are expected to enter and exit the United States only on match days, making strict compliance physically impossible.

FIFA has not publicly confirmed whether it will grant Iran an exemption, leaving open the possibility of a sanction for a breach entirely outside the team’s control.

Iran’s path to this situation runs through a diplomatic breakdown between Washington and Tehran that stretches back decades. Refused permission to base its training camp in the United States, the team relocated to Mexico. Iran then asked FIFA to move all three group stage matches to Mexican venues. FIFA refused.

“FIFA ultimately decided that the matches cannot be moved from their original venues,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in April.

That ruling locked in a scenario the sport’s rulebook was not designed for: a squad required to cross into the United States from Mexico just to play its group matches. The two countries have had no formal diplomatic relations since 1980, and tensions have risen further in recent years over Tehran’s nuclear programme and regional conflicts in the Middle East.

Whether FIFA adjusts its rules to account for a political situation it did not create, or holds Iran to the same standard as every other competing nation, is a question the governing body has yet to answer.