Iran Claims Fan Tickets Revoked at World Cup

Iran’s football federation says its fan ticket allocation for all three of its 2026 World Cup group games in the United States has been revoked days before kickoff.

The Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) accused the host United States of obstructing its supporters and called the move contrary to the spirit of international competition. Some outlets reported the withdrawal as a FIFA decision rather than a US one. Neither FIFA nor the US organisers had commented publicly.

Under FIFA rules, each of the 48 teams receives 8 percent of stadium capacity to distribute to its fans. Iran said it had begun selling tickets for its matches against New Zealand, Belgium and Egypt through its official website, after which the quota was pulled, leaving some supporters who had already made arrangements without a route in. The federation said it could no longer provide “even a single ticket” to its fans.

The practical effect may be small. The United States has barred most Iranian residents under a travel ban in force since last year, so the allocation mainly served the country’s diaspora, and it was unclear how many tickets had sold since the December draw.

Relations between the two governments have been hostile since a military confrontation in late February, when the United States launched strikes on Iran. The team’s participation was in doubt for weeks afterward.

Iran has based itself in Tijuana, Mexico, though all three group games fall in the United States: against New Zealand and Belgium in Inglewood, near Los Angeles, on 15 and 21 June, and against Egypt in Seattle on 26 June. Player visas were approved only last Friday, while several officials, including federation president Mehdi Taj, were refused entry.

FFIRI called on FIFA and the organisers to uphold neutrality and fairness and to make arrangements for its supporters. With the opener three days off, the dispute was unresolved.