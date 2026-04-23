Iran Banks First Revenue from Strait of Hormuz Tolls

Iran confirmed on Thursday it had collected its first payment from transit fees imposed on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, a development that deepens the maritime standoff gripping global energy markets since late February.

Hamidreza Haji Babaei, deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, announced that initial revenues from the transit charges had been deposited into the Central Bank of Iran account, with the announcement first carried by the semi-official Tasnim News Agency. Lawmaker Alireza Salimi separately validated the news, saying he had learned from “reliable sources that Iran has collected fees from ships passing through the Strait.”

Neither official disclosed the total amount received. Iranian authorities say fees vary based on cargo type, volume, and perceived risk level, with industry reports citing charges of up to two million dollars per vessel.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil and gas flows under normal conditions, has been a major flashpoint since the conflict began on February 28. Iran has since allowed only a fraction of vessels to pass, with traffic falling from roughly 150 ships per day to fewer than six.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s seizure of two foreign container ships by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said the vessels had violated maritime regulations by entering the waterway without coordination. Three ships in total came under fire in the strait that day.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has declared that reopening the strait is “not possible” while a United States naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. Tehran maintains that ships from countries it considers hostile must coordinate directly with Iranian armed forces before any passage is permitted.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “not in a rush” to end the conflict and wants a “good deal,” signaling no immediate timeline for a resolution. Trump has also previously warned that vessels paying transit fees to Iran risk US interception.

The economic consequences are broadening. Airline carriers including Lufthansa have flagged sharply rising fuel costs linked to the disruption of Gulf supply routes. Brent crude has hovered near 100 dollars per barrel.

Military planners from more than 30 countries are meeting at a Royal Air Force (RAF) base north of London to assemble a multinational mission to safeguard the waterway, though officials stress the plan will only be activated once a sustained ceasefire holds.