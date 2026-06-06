Iran Adviser Says US Talks Hinge on US$24 Billion

An adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Friday a US deal depends on Washington releasing $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets, warning of a wider war if fighting resumes.

Mohsen Rezaei, a military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, told CNN in Tehran that negotiations with the United States had stalled and that the next move lay with President Donald Trump. “The ball is in Trump’s court,” he said.

According to the report, Iran wants $12 billion released once an interim agreement is signed and a further $12 billion later, a demand Rezaei cast as a test of trust. He said the money belonged to Iran, not the United States. US officials have been wary of unfreezing the funds, which they view as leverage over Tehran, and Trump has pressed for terms stronger than the 2015 nuclear deal.

Rezaei warned that Iran would widen any renewed conflict beyond the Persian Gulf, reaching from the Strait of Hormuz to the Red Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean. He put the likelihood of war as low but said Iran was ready even for a ground invasion.

He also rejected the idea of a meeting between Trump and Khamenei, days after Trump said he would be honoured to meet the Iranian leader. On the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei repeated a claim that Iran and Oman hold sovereignty over the waterway, would manage it jointly and would charge a maintenance fee. Before the war, about a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed through the strait.

The remarks follow a 40 day war that began in late February, in which the United States and Israel fought Iran. CNN reported that Khamenei has not appeared in public since an Israeli strike on the first day of the war killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei. Iran retaliated during the conflict by striking targets across 12 countries and was reported to have fired missiles toward the US and British base at Diego Garcia.

Rezaei, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who later served as a vice president under the late President Ebrahim Raisi, cast doubt on any lasting nuclear deal, pointing to Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 agreement. He described the recent war as a rare Iranian victory.