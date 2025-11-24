IQ-EQ wins ‘Global Fund Administrator of the Year’ and ‘African Fund Administrator of the Year’ at 2025 Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, 24 November 2025-/African Media Agency(AMA)/-We’re delighted to announce that IQ-EQ has been awarded ‘Global Fund Administrator of the Year’ and ‘African Fund Administrator of the Year’ at the 2025 Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards, recognising our commitment to delivering exceptional fund administration services across the globe and our leading position in the African market.

The Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards are dedicated to supporting and recognising talented and dedicated firms across the financial services industry. Winners are selected based purely on merit, with the Securities Services Advisory Group (TSSAG) providing independent industry expertise in judging the awards.

This award celebrates our commitment to delivering exceptional fund administration services across all alternative asset classes, enabling investment managers to focus on capital raising and investment decision-making. For the African category, this recognition comes hot on the heels of our eighth consecutive year winning “Best Fund Administrator – Private Equity Funds Over US$20bn” at the AGF Service Providers Awards.

Commenting on the wins, Rehma Imrith, Managing Director, Africa at IQ-EQ said:

“We’d like to extend our thanks both to our incredibly hard-working teams and to our clients and partners for their ongoing trust and support, all enabling us to achieve this welcome recognition from the industry.”

