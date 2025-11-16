Ipr Ghana Honours Shirley Tony Kum As Pr Personality Of The Year

Madam Shirley Tony Kum, the Corporate Communications Head, at Vivo energy has been selected as the Public Relations Personality of the year at the PR Excellence Awards on Friday.

The most prestigious award, given by the Institute of Public Relations Ghana, was keenly contested, but her outstanding contribution during the year under review, won her the coveted award.

Madam Kum, with tears of joy and appreciation to God, thanked all her mentees for preparing her for this great milestone.

She said: “From the parliamentary services and GBC among others, to my present position at Vivo, I have learned the task of using customer insights to create measurable impacts…though I have asked myself many questions during difficult times…it has paid off today.”

The award nights, also saw Professor Kojo Yankah, receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award and Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, celebrated as the PR legend of the year for his meritorious services both home and abroad.

The PR discovery of the year went to Mr Kenneth Adam, with the UPSA emerging as the best student chapter.

Dr Spio-Garbrah, said, reimagining PR in contemporary world would require practitioners to put their shoulders in proper communication research to meet audience expectation for satisfaction and enhance societies.

He said: “research and development is key to the work you do as Relations Officers, and you can only create value when you adopt the appropriate technologies, research to ensure that societal needs are met.”

Dr Spio-Garbrah noted how critical Public Relations Officers were in terms of nation building and urged them to always communicate right to strengthen public cohesion and development aspirations particularly from the public sector.

Madam Esther Cobbah, the President of the Institute of Public Relations Ghana urged the members to go home with a renewed commitment to the future of the Institute to make it a formidable force in the affairs of the country.

Meanwhile, Leonard Yert was adjusted the most outstanding Agency, while the Public Sector PR organisation was swept by the Ministry of Roads and Highways, PR Telecommunication was taken by MTN, Vivo energy was the PR organisation of the year and Karpowership won the energy and utilities award.

The best in environment and climate communication was taken by Stratcom Africa while, GRA took the digital and social media communication campaign of the year.

The MTN Ghana took the Corporate communications award while, GRA was adjudged the PR company/communication of the year, with Karpowership winning the Community Relations programme, MTN picked the crisis and issues communication award.

Water Aid, an NGO took the non-profit sector award with Vivo energy becoming the Best promotional events organiser.

In all, 18 entries were received for 26 categories.

Earlier, in an opening ceremony, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, urged them to use positive communications as instrument for change in communities.

“Shape the minds of the public towards one development cause of nation building…let public relations work well for the holistic growth of Ghana,” he added.

The annual event of the astute Institute, hosted by the Western Region was used to reflect on the year under review, chart positive path for future, induct fresh members into the Institute as well as a moment to wine and dine and fraternise.

Source: GNA