IPPA Threatens Legal Action Over Gold Board RTI Refusal

The Institute of Public Policy and Accountability (IPPA) says it is preparing legal action against the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) for failing to respond to a Right to Information (RTI) request submitted in May 2025.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, December 30, IPPA’s Director of Research and Policy, Dr Kwasi Nyame Baafi, confirmed that neither institution had provided the requested information despite follow-up letters.

“We requested details on funding sources, trading practices, pricing structures and average purchase and sale prices. None of that has been disclosed,” he said.

Dr Nyame Baafi linked the silence to disclosures in an International Monetary Fund (IMF) report indicating losses exceeding $214 million, equivalent to approximately ₵2.43 billion, from GoldBod trading activities financed by the central bank and commercial banks. The IMF’s fifth review of Ghana’s ongoing programme disclosed that losses from the artisanal and small scale doré gold transactions under the Gold for Reserves (G4R) programme had reached $214 million by the end of September 2025.

“How does an institution with monopoly pricing power lose over ₵3 billion? It does not make economic sense,” he said.

The losses follow similar significant setbacks recorded under the previous government’s Gold for Oil programme, which the BoG acknowledged resulted in losses of ₵2.137 billion over two years. The central bank reported losses of ₵317 million in 2023 and ₵1.82 billion in 2024 before officially ending the initiative on March 13, 2025.

In a Facebook post on Monday, December 29, Dr Baafi accused the BoG of allegedly concealing financial losses linked to the GoldBod arrangement through what he describes as “creative accounting” in the central bank’s annual report. He questioned the credibility of the BoG’s financial disclosures, asking pointedly, “How low can we sink?”

He warned the BoG against engaging in “creative accounting” to conceal losses and urged Deloitte, the central bank’s external auditor, to resist political pressure. “If the central bank manipulates its books, investor confidence in Ghana will collapse,” he cautioned.

Dr Nyame Baafi also raised concerns about conflict of interest involving PwC Limited, the sole company trading gold on behalf of GoldBod while also licensed to trade on its own account. “That is a textbook conflict of interest. Are they trading with their own money or Ghana’s money?” he asked.

He called on President John Mahama to immediately suspend and investigate officials involved, arguing that the losses represent a greater scandal than any previously acknowledged by government. “GHC2 billion could build hospitals, classrooms and pay nurses and teachers. Ghanaians deserve answers,” he said.

Financial analysts have offered perspective on the losses. Data tracked using official figures from the BoG show that Ghana has historically sold its gold at a discount of three to five percent on the international market. In October 2025, for example, the average world price of gold was $4,054 per ounce, yet Ghana realised about $3,919 per ounce, representing a shortfall of roughly $135 per ounce.

In practical terms, this means that GoldBod buys gold from miners at $4,054 per ounce and sells it internationally at $3,919 per ounce. That price difference alone generates a loss. On top of this, the BoG pays GoldBod a 0.5 percent ad valorem service fee and a 0.258 percent assay fee. According to data from GoldBod, the BoG has paid GoldBod more than ₵827 million in total charges.

The GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, has firmly rejected suggestions that the GoldBod has recorded losses under its operations. Speaking on TV3’s Key Points programme on Saturday, December 27, he stressed that at no point did the IMF state that the GoldBod itself had incurred losses. He said GoldBod is expected to declare an income surplus of not less than ₵600 million for 2025 based on unaudited financial statements.

Gyamfi explained that GoldBod’s role in 2025 was limited to buying gold locally, testing its quality, and exporting it for the BoG. He stated that the selling or trading of gold purchased by GoldBod to off takers lies in the exclusive domain of the BoG, adding that GoldBod is not aware of any $214 million loss incurred by the central bank.

The disagreement between GoldBod and the IMF centres on whether profits recorded by the gold board came at the expense of losses absorbed by the central bank. While Gyamfi emphasises GoldBod’s operational surplus and foreign exchange generation, the IMF report focuses on the overall financial impact on the BoG’s balance sheet.