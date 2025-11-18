IPPA Reacts to 2026 Budget: Experts Weigh In on Govt’s Economic Roadmap

The Institute of Public Policy & Accountability (IPPA) has reviewed the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy presented to Parliament by the Minister for Finance on 13th November 2025. We commend the Minister for sustaining continuity in several key economic reforms initiated within the framework of the IMF-supported programme. Policy continuity in fiscal consolidation, debt restructuring, and monetary coordination remains essential for stabilising the Ghanaian economy. This has yielded remarkable improvement in the macroeconomic indicators in the 2025 fiscal year. Real GDP growth for 2025 stood at 6.3%, inflation fell from 23.8% in 2024 to a single digit of 8.0% in 2025, and public debt declined sharply from 69.0% of GDP to 45%, a favourable trajectory which has already begun well before 2025.

i. Public Debt-to-GDP Ratio:

The ratio had already declined significantly from 78.5% in 2021 to 61.8% in 2024, according to Appendix 10A: Public Debt Statistics of the 2026 Budget Statement. This demonstrates that the downward trend predates the current administration’s stewardship.

ii. GDP Growth Rate:

GDP growth improved from 0.5% in 2020 to 5.7% in 2024 (Appendix 1C of the 2026 Budget Statement). This strong rebound reflects recovery measures implemented by the previous Government and supported by the IMF programme.

iii. Gross International Reserves:

Reserves rose substantially from USD 4.8 billion in 2016 to nearly USD 9 billion by December 2024, as shown in the Bank of Ghana Summary Statistics (2017–Sept 2025). This improvement provided the cushion for the stability now being celebrated.

iv. Inflation Rate:

Inflation fell notably from 31.9% in 2022 to 22.9% by December 2024 (Budget Table 2, Page 7 of the 2026 Budget Statement). The disinflation path was clearly set before the current budget year.

Taken together, these indicators confirm that Ghana’s macroeconomic recovery did not begin in 2025 but was already taking shape due to earlier reforms. As the IMF noted in its January 2024 press release, “Ghana is making important inroads to stabilize its economy, and continued program implementation beckons a brighter future.”

Furthermore, IPPA notes that the much touted “Resetting for growth, jobs and economic transformation” failed to live up to expectation. Key macroeconomic targets for 2026 fiscal year signals modest ambition and less likely to substantially transform the economy to generate the needed jobs.

Macroeconomic Outlooks for 2026

• The overall real GDP growth of at least 4.8% is far lower than the growth rate of 6.3% as at June 2025.

• Non-oil real GDP growth of at least 4.9% falls short of the 2025 target of 5.3%.

• End-year inflation of 8.0% is not different from 2025 figure of 8.0%.

• Gross international reserves of not less than three months of import cover, that is same as 2025 figure.

• Total revenue and grants are projected to rise modestly from 16.0% of GDP in 2025 to 16.8% in 2026.

• Primary expenditure is projected to rise modestly from 14.2% of GDP in 2025 to 15.3% in 2026.

• The overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis is projected to narrow from 1.8% of GDP in 2025 to 2.2% in 2026. On a cash basis, the overall fiscal deficit is projected at 4.0% of GDP.

2026 Expenditure Highlights

• Total Expenditure on commitment basis for 2026 is programmed at GH¢302.5 billion, representing 18.9% of GDP, and an increase of 20.1% over the 2025 projection of GH¢251.7 billion (17.8% of GDP).

• Primary Expenditure, that is, expenditure excluding interest payments, is projected at GH¢244.7 billion, equivalent to 15.3% of GDP.

• Compensation of Employees, covering wages, salaries, pensions, gratuities, and social security contributions, is projected at GH¢90.8 billion (5.7% of GDP),

• Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) is projected at GH¢57.5 billion (3.6% of GDP). Of this, GH¢45.5 billion (2.8% of GDP) represents domestically financed capex, comprising GH¢15.5 billion for MDAs and GH¢30.0 billion for the Big Push Infrastructure Programme. Foreign-financed capex, mainly project loans and grants, is projected at GH¢12.0 billion (0.8 percent of GDP).

Finally, based on our assessment, there are still significant challenges with budget design and fiscal credibility. Most notably, there is a lack of a coherent implementation framework for key policy initiatives, as well as evident weaknesses in budget credibility and capital expenditure execution, which suggest that even existing commitments are at risk of being underfunded or left unfulfilled. The following sections therefore examine these concerns in detail, highlighting the gaps that could undermine the effectiveness of the Government’s 2026 policy and spending priorities.

1. Lack of Credible Implementation Plan for the 24-Hour Economy Policy

IPPA is concerned that the budget’s treatment of the flagship 24-Hour Economy Policy touted as a transformative initiative for job creation in the 2024 General Parliamentary and Presidential Elections lacks the level of detail and seriousness required for effective execution.

According to the National Coordinator of the Policy, Mr. Goosie Tanoh, the initiative requires approximately USD 4 billion, equivalent to GHS 48 billion (using a GHS 12/USD exchange rate), for full implementation. Yet, the 2026 Budget allocates only GHS 90 million, representing just 0.18% of the estimated requirement.

This allocation suggests that the policy remains symbolic rather than substantive, lacking an operational framework, measurable targets, timelines, institutional arrangements, or sectoral rollout strategy.

2. Concerns Over Budget Credibility and Capital Expenditure Execution

Budget credibility remains a major challenge. For the 2025 fiscal year:

i. Government committed only about 34% of allocated capital expenditure, and

ii. disbursed just GHS 9 billion out of the GHS 13 billion approved for the Big Push Infrastructure Project.

If the Government struggled to meet its capital expenditure commitments in 2025, IPPA questions how it will effectively finance the ambitious programmes outlined for 2026 such as the Big Push Infrastructure Agenda, the Women’s Development Bank, and other capital-intensive initiatives.

A budget that under-delivers on capital allocations undermines public confidence and weakens the transformative potential of flagship policies.

3. Conclusion and Recommendations

The Institute of Public Policy & Accountability calls on Government to:

i. Reassess the 2026 Budget to ensure that it is grounded in realistic fiscal projections and operational capacity.

ii. Provide a comprehensive and fully costed implementation plan for the 24-Hour Economy Policy, including financing strategies, institutional coordination, timelines, and measurable outcomes.

iii. Prioritise transformative investments over symbolic allocations, especially in sectors that can deliver sustainable jobs and productivity growth.

iv. Improve budget credibility, particularly in capital expenditure execution, to ensure that announced programmes translate into real development outcomes.

v. Acknowledge the continuity of reforms and sustain collaboration with independent institutions, including the IMF, to maintain macroeconomic stability.

Ghana deserves an economic policy framework that is ambitious yet credible, visionary yet grounded in evidence, and bold yet accountable. IPPA remains committed to providing independent, data-driven policy analysis to support national development.

Signed

Kwasi Nyame-Baafi, PhD

Director of Public Policy, IPPA