IPMC Ghana Offers Diverse Technology Programs Across Seven Countries

Intercom Programming and Manufacturing Company (IPMC) Ghana operates as West Africa’s largest Information Technology (IT) conglomerate, having trained over 2 million students since its establishment in 1992. The institution maintains 26 locations across seven countries, including a recently opened North American headquarters in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.

IPMC University College holds accreditation from both the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and the National Accreditation Board (NAB) for National Computing Centre (NCC) Education diploma and advanced diploma programs. The institution functions as an NCC Education Accredited Partner Centre, enabling students to study in Ghana while earning admission to final year IT degrees at NCC partner universities, including the University of Greenwich in the United Kingdom.

The college offers Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Business Computing and Information Systems through partnerships with UK educational institutions. Students can pursue NCC Education pathways beginning with Level 3 Diploma in Computing, progressing through Level 4 and Level 5 diplomas, and culminating in the top up degree program. Entry requirements vary by qualification level, with Level 3 requiring secondary school English education and International English Language Testing System (IELTS) scores of 5.5 or equivalent.

Professional certification programs include partnerships with major technology corporations such as Oracle, Microsoft, Pearson, Lenovo, Huawei, Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and IBM. The institution recently launched the EC Council Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator (CHFI) program, offering discounts for the first 50 enrollments. Other certifications encompass Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA), Oracle Certified Associate (OCA), and Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE).

Short course offerings include Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Cloud Practitioner at GHS 2,050, CompTIA Network Plus at GHS 3,250, Machine Learning for beginners at GHS 1,350, Microsoft Power BI at GHS 2,750, and various other programs ranging from GHS 1,050 to GHS 5,000. The institution provides courses in robotics development, social media marketing, blockchain technology, Hypertext Markup Language 5 (HTML 5), Cascading Style Sheets 3 (CSS 3), and Microsoft Excel.

IPMC launched specialized programs in cybersecurity with Artificial Intelligence (AI), positioning students to combat evolving digital threats through AI driven detection systems. The curriculum combines foundational security principles with advanced machine learning applications. Additional AI focused offerings include short courses and corporate training programs in machine learning, big data analytics, and automation technologies.

Corporate training programs target working professionals requiring skill upgrades in network administration, project management, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies. The institution’s professional development workshops provide specialized training aligned with current industry standards. Boot camp courses serve practicing IT professionals seeking cutting edge capabilities in rapidly evolving digital fields.

The main campus operates from Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, with additional learning centers in Kumasi, Takoradi, Dansoman, and Tema. Multiple branches extend across West Africa, including Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia. The institution has earned recognition among Ghana’s top 10 businesses in the Ghana Club 100 rankings and received various national awards for contributions to the IT sector.

IPMC maintains over 750 employees and continues expanding its digital economy contributions through system integration, software development, and IT skills cultivation. Chief Executive Officer Amar Deep S. Hari leads operations, bringing experience across product development, sales distribution, software development, education, and hospitality in India, USA, Canada, Ghana, and other West African nations. Hari serves on founding teams and boards of organizations spanning science, technology, information services, trading, and hospitality sectors.

Application processes require prospective students to visit the IPMC Training website and complete online enquiry forms. Applicants must provide personal details including name, nationality, mailing address, date of birth, contact numbers, email address, preferred center, educational qualifications, professional experience, and desired course title. The institution reviews applications before providing full admission procedures.

Services beyond training include IT consultancy, software development, enterprise network solutions, and cybersecurity implementations. The institution offers expert guidance on IT strategy, security, infrastructure planning, and custom software creation using various programming languages and frameworks. IPMC provides job placement assistance, resume workshops, and interview preparation to support graduate career transitions.

The institution promotes Study Abroad programs enabling students to pursue bachelor’s degrees in foreign countries while maintaining connections to NCC Education partner universities. This international exposure allows Ghanaian students to experience different educational systems and cultural environments while working toward British qualifications in IT and business fields.