IOM Pushes for Lasting Solutions for Nigeria’s Displaced Millions

The International Organization for Migration is deepening its support for Nigeria’s government-led efforts to tackle one of the world’s most complex displacement crises.

The pledge came during a four-day visit by the IOM’s Deputy Director General for Operations, Ugochi Daniels, who met with officials and displaced communities across multiple states.

During the visit, IOM launched its new country strategy for Nigeria, developed alongside federal and state stakeholders. The roadmap aims to improve migration governance, strengthen protection systems, and promote durable solutions for those forced from their homes. Daniels emphasized that displacement should not define a person’s future, but rather serve as a step toward recovery.

In Benue State, where more than half a million people remain displaced due to conflict and climate shocks, Daniels visited camps providing shelter and water to thousands. She discussed the State Action Plan on Durable Solutions, a framework designed to help millions of Nigerians find sustainable pathways out of displacement. In response, the Benue government pledged $50,000 to support IOM’s resilience campaign.

The tour also included Adamawa, where over 4,300 individuals have already taken part in voluntary relocation programs supported by IOM. Many have established new livelihoods and gained better access to essential services, moving closer to self-reliance.

With more than 3.5 million people internally displaced across Nigeria, the scale of the crisis demands long-term commitment. As the lead UN agency on internal displacement in the country, IOM continues to work with government and local partners to blend immediate aid with sustainable development.