IOM Ghana Pledges Stronger Migration Governance on International Migrants Day

The International Organization for Migration office in Ghana marked International Migrants Day on Thursday, December 19, 2025, with a pledge to strengthen migration governance and amplify migrant voices for inclusive development. The commemoration under the global theme My Great Story: Cultures and Development highlights contributions of migrants, returnees and diaspora communities to Ghana’s social, cultural and economic advancement.

IOM Ghana has embarked on a range of activities to ensure that migration contributes meaningfully to inclusive and sustainable development. In collaboration with key government institutions and development partners, the organization is implementing strategic activities that reflect how migration narratives translate into development outcomes. International Migrants Day observed annually on December 18 provides an opportunity to recognize migration as a powerful driver of development when it is safe, orderly and well governed.

Among its key partners is the Ghana Immigration Service, with which IOM has launched the Community Engagement and Policing Strategy and implemented a migration curriculum and training manual. The CEP framework promotes trust, dialogue and people centered approaches between border communities and law enforcement, strengthening social cohesion, human security and safer mobility in border areas. The partnership reflects efforts to build collaborative relationships addressing migration challenges at local levels.

IOM Ghana is convening a migration data dialogue with the Ghana Statistical Service under the theme My Great Story: Data and Development to showcase progress in harmonizing migration data and integrating datasets into the GSS StatsBank. This strengthens evidence based migration governance by providing policymakers with reliable information for decision making. Accurate migration data remains essential for designing effective policies that protect migrants while supporting national development objectives.

In the lead up to International Migrants Day, IOM Ghana rolled out the 18 Days, 18 Stories social media campaign sharing real life stories of migrants, returnees and diaspora members. The campaign humanizes migration by highlighting resilience, skills transfer, reintegration journeys, entrepreneurship and cultural exchange. The initiative aims to counter negative stereotypes by showcasing positive impacts migrants have on economies and societies.

IOM Ghana participated in the National Diaspora Summit contributing to a panel discussion on The Role of the Diaspora in the National Development Agenda. The discussion emphasizes how diaspora engagement through remittances, investment, innovation and knowledge exchange continues supporting Ghana’s development. Remittances to low and middle income countries are projected to reach a record 685 billion dollars in 2025, demonstrating migration’s economic significance.

Migration connects cultures, transfers skills, strengthens communities and supports national growth in Ghana. In 2025, this message is more urgent than ever as migration continues to shape economies, communities and global development. Migrants are central to addressing labour shortages, driving innovation and supporting demographic stability. Through these activities, IOM Ghana reaffirms its commitment to strengthening migration governance, amplifying migrant voices and ensuring migration contributes meaningfully to inclusive and sustainable development.