IOM Escalates Mpox Response as Outbreaks Surge Across Africa

The International Organization for Migration is dramatically expanding its mpox containment efforts across West and Central Africa, deploying surge teams and technical expertise as the disease continues spreading through vulnerable border communities and mobile populations.

IOM announced Monday it is ramping up efforts to reinforce border health systems and ensure mobile and hard-to-reach communities are not excluded from national response plans, working alongside government health authorities to strengthen disease surveillance at critical transit points.

The expanded response comes as Africa faces a persistent mpox crisis, with recent surges reported in Ghana, Liberia, Kenya, Zambia, and Tanzania, plus fresh virus introductions in Malawi, Ethiopia, Senegal, Togo, The Gambia, and Mozambique. Despite a 52 percent decline in weekly cases between mid-May and early August, the outbreak remains a continental emergency.

Border regions across West and Central Africa represent particular vulnerability due to high cross-border movement, porous boundaries, and limited healthcare infrastructure. These areas also mark IOM’s strongest operational presence, enabling rapid coordination with local health systems to improve surveillance and response capacity.

The agency has achieved significant results in multiple countries. In Guinea, more than 166,000 travelers have received health screenings and vaccinations from 60 community agents deployed across 12 border entry points. Sierra Leone has implemented mobility mapping exercises in Port Loko, Kambia and the Western Urban Area to guide targeted prevention efforts.

Togo has reinforced disease surveillance and referral systems with 50 trained community volunteers now active across 15 points of entry. Ghana recently hosted a strategic two-day engagement between IOM, WHO and partners to align preparedness measures under the Health, Border and Mobility Management Framework.

The framework supports stakeholders in understanding human mobility implications for disease preparedness, contributes to surveillance and outbreak management, and promotes development of mobility-sensitive health systems for long-term resilience.

“Health is a right that must extend to everyone, including people on the move,” said Sylvia Ekra, IOM’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa. “Frontline responders, especially those in border areas, need tools and training to detect, prevent, and respond swiftly.”

However, funding remains critically insufficient. IOM’s $46 million funding appeal for mpox preparedness and response across Africa has secured only 10 percent of required resources, leaving dangerous gaps in life-saving interventions and health system strengthening efforts.

The funding shortfall occurs despite WHO reporting over 10,722 confirmed cases including 36 deaths across 19 African countries as of October 2024. The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the epicenter, accounting for the vast majority of cases and deaths reported this year.

While mpox is no longer classified as a public health emergency of international concern, health authorities warn the threat persists. The ongoing global outbreak has caused more than 100,000 cases in 122 countries, including 115 where mpox was not previously reported.

IOM’s response follows the Mpox Preparedness and Response Plan for Africa 2025, aligned with continental plans developed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization. The strategy emphasizes protecting vulnerable mobile populations often excluded from traditional health services.

The organization’s Migration Health Division works globally to build resilient health systems, protect travelers, and strengthen pandemic preparedness. This expertise proves crucial as mpox continues circulating through mobile communities and cross-border networks across Africa.

Border health infrastructure remains weak across much of the region, complicating detection and containment efforts. IOM’s targeted interventions aim to close surveillance gaps while ensuring mobile communities receive equal access to prevention and treatment services.

Success in containing mpox spread depends heavily on sustained international support and coordinated regional response. Without adequate funding, health authorities risk losing ground against an outbreak that has already demonstrated capacity for rapid international transmission.

The expanded IOM response represents recognition that controlling mpox requires addressing mobility dynamics and vulnerable populations often overlooked in traditional public health responses. However, translating this approach into sustained impact depends on securing the resources necessary to maintain operations across affected regions.

As African countries continue reporting new cases and geographic spread, the international community faces mounting pressure to provide funding commensurate with the scale and persistence of this continental health emergency.