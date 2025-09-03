IOC Opens Global Medal Design Competition for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has launched a worldwide competition seeking creative designs for medals that will be awarded at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

Artists and designers have until October 7 to submit entries through a dedicated platform on Olympics.com, with submissions opening September 2. The competition seeks designs for the obverse side of medals to be presented to athletes during the historic event.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games will take place over two weeks from October 31, bringing together the world’s best young athletes up to the age of 17. The Games will be held across three host sites: Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

This competition continues a tradition established with Singapore 2010, where Japan’s Setsuko Fukuzawa created the inaugural “Yes Youth Can” design. Since then, young designers from Slovakia, Romania, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Brazil have contributed artwork for Youth Olympic medals.

Brazilian artist Dante Akira Uwai won the previous competition for Gangwon 2024 with his “A Sparkling Future” design, selected from over 3,000 entries spanning 120 countries. His victory significantly impacted his career trajectory and personal perspective on art and sport.

“A lot has changed since Gangwon,” Uwai reflected. “Many opportunities have opened up to me thanks to the medal design competition, especially for my career. But I think the most important change was actually internal.”

The judging panel includes IOC Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission Chair Humphrey Kayange, previous winner Uwai, and several IOC Young Leaders and Young Reporters. Dakar 2026 ambassador Elzo Jamdong completes the jury that will evaluate entries on creativity, originality, relevance, feasibility, and written descriptions.

Winners will see their designs featured on medals awarded to teenage athletes during the two-week competition. The Games mark a significant milestone as Senegal becomes the first African nation to host a Youth Olympic Games.

The reverse side will be developed separately by the Dakar 2026 Organizing Committee, incorporating traditional Senegalese cultural elements alongside the Youth Olympic Games emblem. This approach balances global artistic vision with local cultural representation.

Dakar 2026 will also be the first Youth Olympic Games to feature a Youth Refugee Olympic Team, representing another step in the IOC’s ongoing commitment to support refugees and displaced people through sport.

Uwai described the emotional impact of witnessing his medal design awarded for the first time during Gangwon 2024. “I had imagined that scene for a whole year, and when it finally happened, it was a very, very emotional moment,” he said.

The designer emphasized considering long-term significance when creating his submission, asking himself: “What do I want them to feel? What do I want them to see? And when they are older and full of stories to tell, what memories should the medal bring back when they see it hanging on the wall?”

This competition represents more than artistic opportunity, connecting global creativity with Olympic values while providing emerging designers exposure to international audiences. The selected artist joins an exclusive group whose work becomes permanently linked to Olympic history.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games were originally scheduled for 2022 but were postponed due to global circumstances. The event will showcase not only athletic excellence but also Senegal’s rich cultural heritage through the medal designs and broader Olympic celebration.

For participating artists, the competition offers a chance to contribute to Olympic history while potentially launching international careers, as demonstrated by previous winners who have gained significant professional opportunities through their medal designs.