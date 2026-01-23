Investors Should Watch TACO Trade Pattern Closely

Investors should pay greater attention to the so called TACO pattern as policy volatility under President Donald Trump appears to be becoming a recurring market signal with real consequences, according to the chief executive of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The comments from Nigel Green of deVere Group come as equities rebounded after US (United States) President Donald Trump signaled a framework agreement involving Greenland and withdrew threats of escalating tariffs on European allies, reversing a sharp selloff earlier this week triggered by renewed trade war fears.

Markets had priced in the risk of higher levies on several European countries, pushing stocks lower and lifting volatility, before sentiment turned when Trump pivoted toward negotiation and cooperation on defense and strategic resources.

TACO trade is market shorthand for a recurring behavioral pattern linked to policy messaging by the American president. The acronym stands for Trump Always Chickens Out. Traders use it to describe a cycle in which aggressive tariff threats or policy escalations trigger market selloffs, followed by policy softening, delays, or negotiations that lead to market rallies.

Green emphasized that investors should watch this closely. He noted the TACO trade lacks the precision of a proper model, yet the repetition looks too consistent to ignore. Markets are built on pattern recognition, he explained, adding that traders, asset managers, and risk teams search for recurring behavior because behavior shapes positioning.

Tariff threats push equities lower, volatility rises, and defensive assets attract flows. Policy then softens, negotiations emerge, and markets rally. Observing that rhythm influences decision making even without a formal framework, according to Green.

The deVere chief executive said market participants should treat this as behavioral finance in action rather than a guaranteed strategy. Patterns can persist, then fail, so discipline matters, he noted.

Recent events around Greenland illustrate how quickly sentiment can flip. A tariff threat triggers risk aversion across Europe and the United States, then a policy reversal drives a relief rally. Green pointed out that fundamentals do not change in a couple of days, but narrative changes in a week.

The TACO pattern may include a timing element. Tariff threats often appear late on a Friday when markets are closed, rhetoric intensifies over the weekend, markets open lower on Monday, and policy tone often shifts toward compromise around midweek, frequently on Wednesday, with equities rebounding.

Green advised investors to avoid conspiracy thinking, but said they should watch patterns, noting this rhythm seems to keep repeating.

Markets price narrative as well as earnings, productivity, and capital investment. Policy communication now acts as a volatility driver in its own right. When equities fall and volatility spikes, the political cost rises. Policymakers receive that signal instantly, and messaging shifts. Investors watch the feedback loop because it affects asset prices.

Pattern recognition does not imply orchestration, Green noted. Traders exploit recurring behavior without assuming intent. The pattern exists because incentives exist, according to the deVere CEO (Chief Executive Officer).

Resource access, defense infrastructure, and AI (Artificial Intelligence) and tech supply chains amplify policy sensitivity. Greenland highlights strategic competition for minerals and Arctic positioning. Headlines linked to strategic assets carry immediate market implications.

Green said investors should separate tactical trading from strategic asset allocation. Short term dislocations can offer opportunities, while long term returns depend on cash flows, productivity, and capital discipline.

Policy driven volatility can create attractive entry points, yet building portfolios around a single behavioral trade introduces concentration risk. Patterns persist until they break. Investors should avoid assuming the next policy reversal arrives on schedule or in the same form, Green warned.

Risk management matters more in an environment where rhetoric moves markets within hours. Liquidity, diversification, and scenario analysis deserve priority, he said. Tariff scenarios, currency swings, and geopolitical shocks require stress testing because the policy cycle can shift without warning.

Green concluded that investors will be increasingly watching the TACO trade as a possible signal about policy volatility and market psychology.

The pattern first emerged during Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcements in April 2025, when threatened levies were delayed within days. Financial Times journalist Robert Armstrong coined the term in May 2025, describing how the administration does not have a very high tolerance for market and economic pressure.

The most recent example came this week when Trump announced a framework agreement on Greenland after threatening 10 percent tariffs on eight European nations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained more than 400 points on Thursday following the announcement, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.2 percent.