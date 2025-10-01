Investors Reposition Portfolios as US Government Shutdown Begins

The US government officially shut down early Wednesday morning after Congress failed to pass funding legislation, and while markets haven’t panicked, financial advisors say capital is already moving decisively behind the scenes.

It’s the first federal closure since 2018, and it comes at what some analysts consider an especially delicate moment for global markets. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are now working without pay, government services have ground to a halt, and President Donald Trump’s threat of permanent layoffs has added an edge of uncertainty that’s prompting investors to reassess their positions.

Nigel Green, who leads global financial advisory firm deVere Group, says the surface calm masks significant portfolio repositioning. “Markets may look steady, but capital is rotating at speed,” he noted in a statement Wednesday. “Defense, services, airlines, cyclical stocks and defensive havens are all being reassessed. Investors are not waiting for clarity—they’re acting now.”

That assessment tracks with broader market movements. Gold climbed above $3,860 per ounce on September 30, continuing a remarkable run that’s seen the precious metal surge more than 40% year-over-year. The dollar has weakened, suggesting some erosion of its traditional safe-haven status during political turbulence.

Defense contractors, which have been among the market’s strongest performers this year on the back of increased federal spending for advanced weapons systems, face a more complicated calculation now. Green argues any dip represents opportunity rather than fundamental weakness. “Defense is resilient, but no sector is immune to politics,” he said. “Long-term demand is entrenched, and sophisticated investors are preparing to step in during volatility.”

Government service providers face a harsher immediate reality. Companies specializing in consulting, IT services, and security work for federal agencies typically see revenue streams slow almost immediately when Washington stalls. “Investors know government service providers are always the first casualties of a shutdown,” Green noted. “Cash flows dry up the fastest.”

Airlines are getting squeezed from both directions. Government-funded travel evaporates during shutdowns, while furloughed federal workers—more than 600,000 according to recent estimates—are likely to pull back on leisure spending. Green expects further downside before any recovery materializes.

The cyclical sectors—industrials, financials, and consumer-linked stocks—carry perhaps the heaviest macroeconomic risk. If the shutdown drags on and Trump follows through on threats of permanent layoffs, unemployment could tick upward at a time when consumer spending is already showing signs of strain.

“Cyclicals are now the barometer of how long this shutdown lasts,” Green said. “A brief closure will see capital rotate back quickly. A protracted one, with job losses and slower growth, will force investors to cut exposure to these sectors.”

DeVere Group is already positioning clients toward defensive allocations like healthcare, utilities, and treasury bonds—the traditional safe harbors during political uncertainty.

What’s particularly concerning for market participants is the potential for a data blackout. If the shutdown persists, crucial economic reports on employment, inflation, and growth could be delayed or suspended entirely. That deprives investors of the information they need to make informed decisions about interest rate expectations and economic direction.

“Investors can adapt to good news or bad news, but they cannot adapt to no news,” Green emphasized. “When data disappears, sentiment takes over, and that amplifies volatility.”

Previous government shutdowns haven’t typically derailed equity markets for long. But this time feels different to some observers. Interest rate uncertainty remains elevated, consumer confidence shows cracks, and equity valuations remain stretched by historical standards. The combination creates vulnerability that wasn’t present during earlier closures.

Global markets are taking notice. Asian and European exchanges showed mixed signals Tuesday, with investors clearly weighing the potential for extended disruption against the likelihood of a quick resolution.

Green’s conclusion is straightforward: “This shutdown comes at a delicate moment for global markets. Defense remains strong, but sentiment will wobble. Government services and airlines face direct hits. Cyclicals are at risk if unemployment rises. Defensive stocks, gold, and treasuries are the clear beneficiaries.”

For now, the question isn’t whether investors are repositioning—it’s how long they’ll need to maintain their defensive posture. And that answer depends entirely on how long it takes politicians in Washington to find common ground on funding the federal government.