Investment Firm Posts Major Loss Despite Portfolio Gains as Ghana Market Challenges Persist

Mega African Capital Limited recorded a substantial net loss of GH¢33.74 million in 2024, highlighting the ongoing challenges facing Ghana’s investment sector amid difficult economic conditions.

The loss widened from GH¢30.78 million the previous year, driven primarily by massive finance costs and declining rental income.

The Accra-based investment company’s struggles reflect broader market pressures affecting Ghana’s financial sector. Revenue from dividends and rentals plummeted to GH¢320,080 from GH¢461,689 in 2023, as the property market experienced significant bearish conditions that reduced rental income streams.

Finance costs emerged as the primary driver of losses, reaching GH¢32.83 million during the year. Foreign exchange losses compounded the financial strain as currency volatility continued to impact companies with significant exposure to international markets and foreign-denominated obligations.

Despite operational difficulties, the company reported total comprehensive income of GH¢15.90 million, down from GH¢17.81 million in 2023. This positive figure resulted from unrealized gains of GH¢49.64 million from investment portfolio revaluations that offset the substantial operational losses.

Total assets grew significantly to GH¢339.22 million from GH¢270.20 million, demonstrating continued expansion despite profitability challenges. The asset base remains heavily weighted toward financial investments, with GH¢193.54 million in trading securities and GH¢110.23 million in equity investments through other comprehensive income.

Investment properties contributed GH¢34.55 million to total assets, though this segment faced headwinds from Ghana’s challenging real estate market conditions. The property component represents a smaller portion of the overall asset mix compared to financial market investments.

Liabilities increased substantially to GH¢226.35 million, with client deposits accounting for GH¢225.09 million of total obligations. The heavy reliance on deposit funding creates ongoing pressure to generate returns sufficient to cover interest expenses and maintain competitive deposit rates.

Equity position strengthened to GH¢112.88 million from GH¢97.38 million, supported by revaluation gains that more than compensated for retained earnings reductions from the net loss. The improvement provides some cushion against future volatility in investment valuations.

Cash flow from operating activities generated positive GH¢15.86 million, indicating that core business operations produced cash despite the accounting losses. However, investing activities consumed GH¢68.87 million as the company continued deploying capital into financial assets and properties.

The board decided against recommending dividends for 2024, maintaining the same position as 2023 given the operational losses. Shareholders will need to rely on capital appreciation rather than income distributions for returns on their investment.

Christine Dowuona-Hammond continues as board chairperson and faces re-election at the upcoming annual general meeting. The board structure includes four members with a mix of executive and non-executive representation providing governance oversight.

Looking ahead to 2025, management expressed cautious optimism about Ghana’s economic prospects. The Ghana Stock Exchange showed strong performance in 2024, with top performers like Unilever Ghana climbing significantly, potentially benefiting investment companies with equity portfolios.

Company leadership anticipates benefiting from improving economic conditions but acknowledges the need for strategic focus to return to operational profitability. The challenge involves managing high finance costs while generating sufficient investment returns to cover expenses and client obligations.

The annual general meeting scheduled for August 27 will provide shareholders opportunity to question management about strategies for addressing the operational losses while maintaining the investment portfolio’s growth trajectory.

Mega African Capital’s experience reflects broader challenges facing Ghana’s investment management sector, where companies must navigate currency volatility, elevated interest costs, and challenging property markets while seeking returns for clients and shareholders.