Investigative Report Challenges Allegations Against KGL in NLA Deal

Despite the good works of KGL in the Ghanaian ecosystem, there has been several attempts by Fourth Estate led by Sulemana Braimah to deliberately undermine the image of KGL.

However, according to Mr. Foster Ayisah, the constant attacks on KGL by Sulemana Braimah and Fourth Estate without proper financial data is highly unprofessional and unethical, and any reasonable journalist who upholds the truth will not isolate KGL for media attacks but will rather comprehensively investigate the whole business operations, management and administration of the NLA to ascertain the real challenges contributing to the revenue problems of the National Lottery Authority(NLA).

The Investigative team of the Punch Newspaper and Broadcastergh.com decided to look into all the allegations levelled against KGL by Sulemana Braimah/Fourth Estate, and the findings based on facts and data indicate that Sulemana Braimah and Fourth Estate are being dishonest.

*Below is PART I of the findings:*

Apart from the thousands of Lotto Marketing Companies working directly for NLA in exchange for a commission of 25% on gross revenue generated, and Technical Service Providers such as Lots-Services Ltd and Simnet Ghana Ltd, the NLA in its attempt to generate revenue for the State, and in accordance with its mandate under Act 722, has also issued respective licenses to the following collaborators and Private Lotto Operators:

1. KGL Technology Limited

2. Onassis Sports Limited

3. Alpha Lotto Ltd

4. Game Park Ltd

5. ENF Technology

6. Fortune Synergy

7. Afrilotto System Ltd

8. Blue Star Hi-Tech Co. Ltd

9. Luma Facilities Trading Ltd

10. Zeta Technologies Ltd

11. Global Fun

12. Luckweb

13. Wotriye

14. Fora Ltd

15. Wulucky Ghana Ltd

16. Lotto and Lotteries Company Ltd

17. Accurate Giant Company Ltd

18. Zinbax Construction Ltd

19. From Home Company Ltd

20. Obiri Asare and Sons Ltd

21. Glovita Lottery Ltd

22. Rand Lottery Ltd

23. Sadaco-Hope Lottery Ghana Ltd

24. Zacdow Company Ltd

25. Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Ltd

26. Makafui Mogyi Ltd

27. Super 4 Intelic Ltd

28. Obeng Asare and Sons Ltd

29. Vision 2000 Lotto Company Ltd

30. SB Business Ventures

31. Best Chance Lottery Company

32. Diblo Lotto

33. Wulucky Ltd-6/59

Almost all the aforementioned companies licensed by NLA have a 10-15 years valid contract.

From the 33 private companies mentioned together with various Lotto Marketing Companies Associations and unlicensed private lotto operators, it is absurd for anyone to conclude that KGL is enjoying monopoly at NLA.

The specific amount of money paid by each licensed Company to NLA for the 2025 financial year are as follows:

1. KGL – GHS 173, 360, 000(over GHS 173 million).

2. Onassis Sports Ltd owned by Seidu Agongo – GHS 2, 040, 000.

Seidu Agongo’s Onassis Sports Ltd since 2024 has been running the Caritas Lottery Platform, one of the flagship products of the National Lottery Authority(NLA), and even though his company has been struggling to honour its payments to the National Lottery Authoriry(NLA), he has allegedly made several political moves behind the scenes to undermines KGL because his Party, NDC is currently in power.

3. Alpha Lotto Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses.

4. Rand Lottery Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses.

5. Obiri Asare and Sons Ltd – GHS 2 million for Act 722 and Act 844 Licenses.

6. Lotto and Lotteries Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million for only Act 722 License.

7. Accurate Giant Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

8. Zinbax Construction Ltd- GHS 200, 000.

9. From Home Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

10. Glovita Lottery Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

11. Sadaco-Hope Lottery Ghana Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

12. Zacdow Company Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

13. Wulucky Ghana Ltd – GHS 1.5 million.

14. Miwor Kakra Yebedi Nti Ltd- GHS 800, 000.

15. Super 4 Intelic Ltd – GHS 200, 000.

16. Obeng Asare and Sons Ltd – GHS 500, 000.

17. Vision 2000 Lotto Company Ltd – GHS 600, 000.

18. Makafui Mogyi Ltd – GHS 200, 000.

19. Game Park Ltd – GHS 2, 630, 000.

20. ENF Technology – GHS 1, 680, 000.

21. Fortune Synergy – GHS 2, 400, 000.

22. Afrilotto Systems Ltd – GHS 3, 560, 000.

23. Blue Star Hi-Tech Co. Ltd – GHS 1, 600, 000 to NLA.

24. Luma Facilities Trading Ltd – GHS 4, 140, 000.

25. Zeta Technologies Ltd – GHS 2, 630, 000.

26. Global Fun – GHS 396, 750.

27. Luckweb – GHS 1, 228, 200.

28. Wotriye – GHS 595, 211.23.

29. Fora Ltd – GHS 1, 000, 000.

30. Wulucky Ltd-6/59 – GHS 2, 000, 000 to NLA.

This data shows that none of the 29 licensed collaborators and Private Lotto Operators comes close to the revenue potential of KGL for NLA.

The total amount of revenue paid by the 29 companies to NLA for 2025 was GHS 44, 900, 161.23(approximately GHS 44.9million), extremely below the GHS 173, 360, 000(over GHS 173million) that KGL alone paid to NLA in 2025.

During the investigation, it was discovered that three Private Lotto Operators namely SB Business Ventures, Best Chance Lottery Company, and Diblo Lottery are yet to pay money to the NLA for the 2025 financial year.

Sulemana Braimah and his Fourth Estate sadly failed the credibility and integrity test when it came to the NLA-KGL contract.

Meanwhile, the facts and data published by the Auditor-General and Ghana Audit Service do NOT support the false narrative that Ghana is losing GHS 1 billion or GHS 3 billion yearly because of the NLA-KGL Contract.

As a matter of fact, the Investigative team of the Punch Newspaper also commended President John Mahama for setting up a committee to look into the issues at NLA comprehensively, as well as protecting the NLA-KGL Contract. The recommendations by the Presidential Committee are perfectly stated, and Ghanaians are expecting the best consensus financial re-negotiations between the Republic and KGL. The State and NLA needs the survival, growth, and expansion of KGL because the company has become the lifeblood of NLA.

The Presidential committee for the sake of fairness, equity, transparency and accountability must also consider reviewing the contracts of all the companies licensed by the NLA including technical service providers such as Lots Services Ghana Ltd, Simnet Ghana Ltd , and equally financially renegotiate their payment-terms to benefit the State more especially NLA and GRA.

It is really absurd for more than 30 Private Lotto Operators and Collaborators with contracts of 10-15years to raise only 44.9million for NLA within the 2025 financial year. KGL alone cannot continue to bear the cross of making huge payments to NLA and GRA. The entire lottery industry needs serious REFORMS including amendments to Act 722 and L.I. 1948. Targeting only KGL is unwise, unprincipled and unpatriotic.