Investigative Journalist Responds to OSP Release of Mugshots in SML Scandal

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has reacted publicly after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) released mugshots of individuals charged with former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) corruption case.

In a statement, Manasseh identified Evans Adusei as a central figure appearing in the released images, describing him as the owner and chief executive of both SML and Evatex Logistics Limited. He drew attention to what he views as suspicious timing and operations surrounding the companies.

The journalist noted that while SML faced investigations at multiple locations, Evatex secured a revenue assurance contract with Ghana Airports Company (GAC) three days before the 2024 election. According to investigations conducted by Manasseh and colleagues, the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) confirmed that neither SML nor Evatex holds the required licensing to provide auditing and revenue assurance services under the ICAG Act 2020.

Manasseh expressed satisfaction with the impact of his investigative reporting. He stated that the work led to the cancellation of what he termed needless and dubious contracts, potentially saving the nation considerable resources. He acknowledged that those charged would have their opportunity to defend themselves in court.

The OSP filed 78 criminal charges at the High Court of Justice on November 18, 2025, against Ofori-Atta and seven others. The charges include conspiracy to commit criminal offences by influencing procurement processes to obtain unfair advantages in government contract awards, citing violations of Section 23(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and Section 92(2)(b) of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663).

The charge sheet alleges that Ofori-Atta, in his role as Finance Minister, and Emmanuel Kofi Nti, as Acting Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), used their positions to manipulate procurement procedures. Court documents identify Evans Adusei as the beneficial owner, CEO, and controlling figure of Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited.

The charges stem from investigations into alleged corruption and financial irregularities related to contracts between the GRA and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited. Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng announced at an October 30, 2025 press briefing that investigators uncovered evidence of corruption, abuse of office, and procurement law breaches by senior officials from the Ministry of Finance, the GRA, and individuals connected to SML.

The others charged include Ernest Darko Akore, former Chef de Cabinet at the Ministry of Finance; Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, also a former Commissioner General of the GRA; Isaac Crentsil and Kwadwo Damoah, both former Commissioners of the Customs Division; and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited itself as the eighth accused entity.

Prosecutors allege the scheme caused financial loss to the state totaling GH₵1.4 billion. According to court filings, Ofori-Atta reportedly facilitated payment of GH₵468.5 million to SML in 2019 for transaction audit and external verification services under a contract that had not received approval from Parliament or the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

The former minister has not returned to Ghana since being invited by the OSP for questioning earlier this year. After months without compliance, the OSP declared him a fugitive and secured an INTERPOL Red Notice, a global alert requesting law enforcement bodies to locate and provisionally arrest him for possible extradition. Ofori-Atta, reportedly receiving medical care in the United States, has petitioned INTERPOL for withdrawal of the notice, with his legal team describing the OSP’s action as procedurally defective and politically motivated.

Investigations by Manasseh and fellow journalists Evans Aziamor-Mensah and Adwoa Adobea-Owusu revealed that the GAC awarded the Evatex contract under questionable circumstances, with evidence suggesting the agreement may have been signed after the New Patriotic Party lost the 2024 election, with documents allegedly backdated to obscure the timing.

Tax records obtained during investigations showed Evatex reported zero chargeable income in 2022 and 2023, paying just 1,000 cedis of a 2,000 cedis tax assessment in 2024. Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) documentation indicated the company had no workers in 2022 and 2023, and by August 2024, when it applied for SSNIT clearance, had only one employee.

Civil society organizations, including IMANI Africa and The Fourth Estate, raised concerns that the deal lacked transparency and did not deliver value for money. The High Court is expected to set a hearing date once service of charges on all accused persons has been confirmed.