Investigative Journalist Details Targeted ICE Operation Against Former Finance Minister

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has shared detailed accounts of how former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was arrested by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in what sources describe as a targeted operation.

On the morning of January 6, 2026, Ofori-Atta was apprehended by ICE agents as he emerged from the Westlight apartment complex located at 1111 24th Street Northwest in Washington, DC, Manasseh disclosed in a Facebook post on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Speaking on various media platforms, Manasseh said sources who witnessed the arrest confirmed the operation appeared targeted, unlike ongoing ICE raids and mass sweeps at factories and public places. The journalist noted that agents surrounded the former minister, led him into a vehicle, and drove him away to a detention facility.

Ofori-Atta was transported to the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia, approximately 89 miles and an hour and a half drive from the arrest location, Manasseh stated.

The Westlight building is situated in the affluent West End neighbourhood of Washington, DC, less than a mile from the White House and about a 20-minute walk away. The complex is renowned for its security and proximity to significant landmarks, attracting prominent residents.

Former United States Vice President Kamala Harris previously lived in the same building, moving out after her swearing-in in January 2021. Harris listed her two-bedroom condo at the Westlight for sale in April 2021, which sold for $1.85 million.

Sources indicate that Ofori-Atta lived in the building with his wife and son until his arrest, Manasseh reported. The arrest occurred around 11 a.m. as the former minister stepped outside the complex.

Attorney General Dominic Akuritinga Ayine confirmed on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme that Ofori-Atta’s US visa was revoked in July 2025, and the US Department of State gave him until November 29, 2025, to leave the country voluntarily. His failure to comply prompted enforcement action.

Ayine revealed that the arrest was originally scheduled for January 4, 2026, but did not occur until Tuesday, January 6, when ICE agents apprehended him in the Virginia area.

The attorney general emphasized the case extends beyond routine immigration matters. “It is not exactly about immigration. His visa was revoked. I am telling you this on authority,” Ayine stated.

Abraham Amaliba, acting director general of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), corroborated that the visa revocation and subsequent arrest resulted from actions initiated by Ghanaian authorities through the attorney general’s office.

Manasseh also revealed travel information about Ofori-Atta and another individual charged in the same case. The former minister left Ghana on January 4, 2025, departing Terminal 3 of Kotoka International Airport on United Airlines Flight 997 to Washington, DC.

Ernest Darko Akore, charged alongside Ofori-Atta in the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) scandal, left Ghana on November 19, 2024, traveling to New York on Delta Airlines Flight 156.

Ofori-Atta’s original US visa was set to expire on February 14, 2026, while his UK visa expires on April 21, 2032, and his Canadian visa on May 31, 2031. However, the July 2025 revocation invalidated his lawful immigration status.

In July 2025, a source close to Ofori-Atta told Manasseh the former minister had no intention of returning to Ghana to face justice, citing concerns about potential humiliation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Ofori-Atta faces corruption and corruption-related charges in Ghana for his role in the SML scandal, with the government formally requesting his extradition from the United States. He is scheduled to appear in US court on January 20, 2026.

Ayine disclosed that former US Attorney General John Ashcroft, part of Ofori-Atta’s legal team, contacted him to discuss ensuring fair trial guarantees if the former minister is returned to Ghana.

The attorney general explained the lengthy legal pathway ahead, noting potential appeals through district court, circuit court, and potentially the US Supreme Court, before any final determination on immigration or extradition matters.