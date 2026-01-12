Introducing Zenwood Ghana’s First Wellness-Focused Luxury Apartments Starting From GHS 795,000

Zenwood offers wellness-focused apartments in the Airport Residential Area, No. 37 Senchi Street, Accra. The project is the result of a collaboration between two incredible experts: Krafthaus Limited, the masterminds who map out what investors truly want, and MES Developers, the trusted construction and engineering firm that brings that vision to life.

The collaboration behind Zenwood is intentional. On one side is a consultancy specialising in real estate positioning, buyer insights, and market strategy, ensuring that every design choice aligns with what modern residents and investors value, in this case: calmness, greenery, sunlight, convenience, and lifestyle.

On the other side is MES Developers, a construction and engineering firm with over a decade-long track record of delivering durable, premium developments. Their technical experience transforms strategic concepts into tangible, high-quality living spaces. Together, they bring the market intelligence to shape what people want and the capacity to build it right.

By aligning customer needs, construction, and cost efficiency from the outset, the team has crafted a wellness-focused development that delivers market-leading pricing within one of Accra’s most prestigious locations, without compromising on quality, finishes, or long-term value.

The creation of Zenwood was not a result of chance but the culmination of extensive market research and a deep understanding of the luxury real estate landscape. Driven by the needs of both residents and investors, Zenwood offers fully fitted studios to three-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully layered across eight floors and designed to feel warm, private, and naturally connected. It features private balconies with greenery, offering residents incredible views of the Accra skyline and a quiet connection to the outdoors.

In real estate, location matters, and the Airport Residential Area remains Accra’s most refined and connected location, a serene enclave with embassies, private residences, boutique cafes, and the city’s finest dining. It offers the perfect mix of convenience and cosmopolitan energy, making it a leading choice for rental demand and a strong location for real estate investment.

As a prime location, the Airport Residential Area is connected to the business hubs and the rush of a bustling city; hence, we have intentionally designed Zenwood to be a quiet sanctuary through the installation of high-performance, double-tempered glass that keeps the city at bay while allowing natural light in.

Wellness flows through every layer as Zenwood was born from the idea that luxury living should feel calm, intentional, and attainable. A rooftop zen garden, zen yoga studio, gym, and swimming pool encourage balance, while concierge services, controlled access, and professional security ensure your safety. With professional facilities management, residents enjoy great living experiences, which in turn results in even better investment performance.

The aesthetic appeal of Zenwood is defined by clean lines and impeccable details that work together to elevate every moment spent within its walls. The interiors feature premium porcelain tile finishes and luxury bathrooms equipped with concealed sanitary fittings, creating a seamless and polished atmosphere. Beyond the visual beauty, the apartments have been powered by smart home systems that anticipate your arrival and offer you total control over your space.

To ensure a lifestyle of total convenience and security, Zenwood offers a comprehensive suite of world-class facilities and services. The infrastructure is built for total reliability, featuring solar power integration, a dedicated backup generator, a consistent water supply, and energy-efficient cooling systems. Every practical need is addressed through thoughtful additions like a dedicated waste chute and fire detection systems, all supported by a professional facilities management and rental team dedicated to maintaining the excellence of your investment.

By combining strategic marketing intelligence with construction precision, Zenwood Apartments redefines how real estate projects should emerge. It reflects a deep understanding of buyer expectations, a focus on long-term value, and quality that stands the test of time.

Starting from GHS 795,000, Zenwood is the market’s answer to refined, balanced living, and the definitive proof that the best strategy, built by the best hands, yields the best home and investments.

Visit www.zenwoodgh.com or call us on 0559 352 042 for more information.