Introducing CERELAC “No Refined Sugar” – A New Option for Ghanaian Families

Nestlé Ghana will soon launch a new variant of CERELAC with “no refined sugar” as part of its existing product lineup. This initiative is designed to provide options for mothers and caregivers of young children, allowing them to select the CERELAC that best aligns with their nutritional preferences.

The new CERELAC variant provides the same trusted nutrition, quality, and great taste that parents and caregivers know and love. It will be available alongside the current CERELAC products manufactured in Ghana and will be exported gradually to other Central and West African countries.

The current CERELAC and the CERELAC with “no refined sugar” options will be positioned in the same price range.

The rollout will adhere to local regulations, featuring clear information labeling to assist parents in making informed decisions regarding their children’s nutrition.