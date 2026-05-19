Intra-Africa Trade Hits US$220bn Amid Global Protectionism

African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary-General Wamkele Mene has warned that rising global protectionism and fracturing supply chains make Africa’s own economic integration more urgent than ever, as data shows intra-African trade gathering real momentum.

Speaking at the opening of the third Biashara Afrika forum in Lomé, Togo, Mene told delegates the world had entered a period of unprecedented trade turbulence driven by unlawful protectionist moves, geopolitical fractures in supply chains, and a deliberate weakening of the multilateral trading system. He described the current environment as “the trade law of the jungle that we are witnessing today,” contrasting it with the rules-based system that, however imperfect, once provided order for global commerce.

Rather than treating external headwinds as obstacles, Mene framed them as the clearest argument yet for deeper African integration. The AfCFTA, he argued, is the continent’s strategic response to a hostile global trading environment, and adverse conditions only make regional cooperation more essential.

The data supports that case. Intra-Africa trade reached $220 billion in 2024, a 12.5 percent year-on-year increase, according to the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) estimated global trade at approximately $35 trillion in 2025, driven largely by developing countries, with Africa among the regions outperforming the global average.

Mene placed particular weight on moving Africa away from raw commodity exports. He said critical minerals beneficiation and domestic processing of Africa’s mineral wealth must command immediate attention, calling on original equipment manufacturers to invest directly across the continent’s economies rather than extracting raw materials for processing elsewhere.

Progress is visible in the agreement’s technical architecture. Breakthroughs in rules of origin negotiations, particularly in the automotive and textiles sectors, are laying the industrial foundations the continent needs, Mene said. The share of manufactured and agri-processed goods within intra-Africa trade continues to rise, a shift he described as a welcome move away from primary commodity dependence.

The Secretary-General acknowledged that persistent constraints remain, including infrastructure deficits estimated at over $150 billion annually, high logistics costs, border inefficiencies, limited productive capacity, and a stubborn trade finance gap. These challenges, he argued, make it even more imperative for Africa to build a continental domestic market capable of delivering economic resilience and industrial sovereignty.

Togo’s hosting of Biashara Afrika 2026 drew a specific commendation from Mene, who described the country as a vital artery of the Abidjan-Lagos corridor and an example of successful economic diversification on the continent.