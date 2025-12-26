INTERPOL Arrests Nigerian Businessman at Abuja Airport

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) arrested a Nigerian businessman at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on December 24, 2025, according to reports.

Details surrounding the arrest remain unclear, including the suspect’s identity and the nature of alleged offences. Authorities have not released official statements regarding the incident at the time of publication.

Photos circulating on social media show the arrest, sparking speculation among Nigerians about potential charges. Some observers noted the suspect’s resemblance to Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, known as Hushpuppi, a convicted international fraudster currently serving a prison sentence in the United States.

One social media user commented on the arrest’s timing and INTERPOL’s operational presence. “Be advised, interpol didn’t just come. They have a designation in every participant country. They’ve been here. Detty December just cut short. No more I’m in your city,” the user wrote on X, referencing the popular holiday season phrase among young Nigerians.

INTERPOL maintains National Central Bureaus in member countries, enabling coordination between international and domestic law enforcement agencies. These permanent offices facilitate cross border investigations and arrests without requiring officers to travel from INTERPOL’s headquarters in Lyon, France.

The timing coincides with Detty December, a colloquial term describing the festive period when Nigerians in the diaspora return home for celebrations, parties, and social gatherings. The phrase has become synonymous with heightened social activity and conspicuous spending during the year end holidays.

Nigerian authorities typically increase security measures at airports during the holiday season due to higher passenger volumes and international travel. The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport serves as a major entry point for international visitors and returning citizens.

INTERPOL operates through a network of 196 member countries, coordinating responses to transnational crime including fraud, money laundering, cybercrime, and organized criminal activities. The organization issues notices, including Red Notices that alert member countries about individuals wanted for prosecution or to serve sentences.

The reference to Hushpuppi reflects ongoing public attention to high profile fraud cases involving Nigerian nationals. Abbas was arrested in Dubai in 2020 and subsequently extradited to the United States, where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering. He received an 11 year prison sentence in 2022 for orchestrating multimillion dollar fraud schemes.

Social media speculation should be treated cautiously until official confirmation emerges from law enforcement authorities. The circulating photos have not been independently verified by established news organizations.

Nigerian police and INTERPOL’s National Central Bureau in Abuja have not issued statements clarifying the circumstances of the December 24 arrest. Standard procedure typically involves coordination between international and domestic agencies before public announcements.

The incident highlights ongoing efforts to combat transnational crime and suggests possible connections to international investigations. However, without official confirmation, the specific allegations and legal proceedings remain unknown.

Airport arrests often involve coordination between immigration officials, customs authorities, and law enforcement agencies responding to international warrants or intelligence. INTERPOL facilitates these operations through secure communication channels and databases accessible to member countries.

Further information will likely emerge as authorities complete initial processing and determine whether to release details publicly. Legal proceedings may dictate timing and extent of information disclosure depending on investigation sensitivity and jurisdictional considerations.