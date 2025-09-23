Internet Pioneer Calls for Higher Usage to Cut Data Costs

Ghana’s internet pioneer has advocated for increased penetration and usage as the most viable path to reducing the country’s high data costs, emphasizing that economies of scale remain the key to affordable connectivity.

Professor Nii Narku Quaynor, widely recognized as the “father of the internet in Africa,” outlined his prescription for Ghana’s data affordability crisis during a television interview this week. Speaking on The Point of View with Bernard Avle on Channel One TV Monday, the engineer who pioneered internet development across Africa for nearly two decades argued that expanding the user base would naturally drive down prices.

The intervention comes as Ghana grapples with conflicting data about its internet pricing position in West Africa. Current estimates show the average cost of 1GB of mobile data at approximately GHS17 ($1.37), nearly equivalent to the daily minimum wage of GHS19.97 ($1.61), while other reports ranked Ghana second globally for high internet costs in March 2025, with users paying $2.58 per Mbps.

Professor Quaynor explained that bandwidth consumption volumes directly impact pricing structures through economies of scale. He noted that internet service providers face significant bottlenecks from expensive international connectivity but require substantial customer bases to justify investments in additional undersea cable infrastructure.

The telecommunications expert drew from Ghana’s early internet history to illustrate his point, recalling when providers charged $100 monthly per subscriber primarily to recover infrastructure costs. As subscriber numbers expanded, prices consistently declined through natural market dynamics.

The professor, who established some of Africa’s first internet connections and helped set up key organizations including the African Network Operators Group, emphasized that new users play a crucial role in subsidizing experienced users who consume more bandwidth. This dynamic creates sustainable pricing models that benefit all consumers.

His analysis arrives amid ongoing government efforts to address data affordability concerns. Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George announced deals with telecom companies to boost data bundle values by 10-15% starting July 1, without raising prices, while authorities continue reviewing regulatory frameworks.

The debate over Ghana’s internet pricing position reflects broader challenges facing the sector. The National Communications Authority (NCA) maintains that data prices in Ghana rank as the third cheapest in Africa and second cheapest in West Africa, though consumer perceptions often differ significantly from official statistics.

Professor Quaynor’s recommendations align with broader digital inclusion objectives as Ghana prepares to host the Africa Internet Summit 2025 from September 29 to October 3. The event coincides with celebrating 30 years of Ghana’s digital leadership in Africa, highlighting the country’s pioneering role in continental connectivity.

Industry analysts note that infrastructure investments remain critical to achieving sustainable cost reductions. The professor’s emphasis on user growth reflects understanding that telecommunications operates as a network effect business where increased participation benefits all users through improved economics.

The timing of Professor Quaynor’s comments coincides with regional discussions about digital transformation and connectivity challenges across West Africa. Multiple factors including high energy costs and fluctuating exchange rates contribute to Ghana’s internet pricing challenges, requiring comprehensive approaches beyond simple regulatory interventions.

His advocacy for penetration-focused strategies represents a market-driven approach to affordability, contrasting with regulatory solutions that many stakeholders have pursued. The professor’s historical perspective provides valuable context for understanding how sustainable price reductions occur through organic market expansion rather than artificial interventions.

The internet pioneer’s influence extends beyond Ghana through his work establishing continental internet infrastructure and governance frameworks. His current focus on domestic affordability challenges reflects ongoing commitment to ensuring digital inclusion remains accessible to broader populations across Africa.