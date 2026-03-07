International Women’s Day: The Woman I Am Becoming Written by Joyce Angela Asiedu,ESQ

There is a chapter in every woman’s life that no one else fully reads. It is written in early mornings and late nights. In silent prayers and steady determination. In responsibilities carried without announcement. In the courage to rise again, even when no one notices.

International Women’s Day, for me, is deeply personal. It is not about competition. It is about recognition. Recognition of the quiet strength that defines women across homes, workplaces, classrooms, and communities.

Women carry many roles at once. We nurture dreams while meeting deadlines. We support others while stretching ourselves. We pursue education not just for certificates, but for transformation. Every girl who studies with intention is not only changing her own life, she is expanding what is possible for the next generation.

At work, women show up prepared and purposeful. They lead with intelligence and empathy. They contribute ideas, build teams, and hold institutions together with discipline and grace. Their presence is not about proving worth, it is about adding value.

Yet beyond the visible achievements, there is also an inner journey. Many women quietly battle self-doubt. They question whether they are enough. They measure themselves against impossible standards. But growth does not require self-rejection. We do not need to shrink to belong. We do not need perfection to be powerful.

I have learned through my life, my work, and the stories of women around me that strength is not loud. It is consistent. It is choosing integrity. It is choosing to continue.

What gives me hope is the younger generation of women. They are bold, expressive, and confident in ways that feel refreshing. They speak up. They dream widely. They understand that empowerment is not hostility it is self-belief.

And when women support one another, something beautiful happens. Confidence multiplies. Opportunities expand. Communities grow stronger.

This International Women’s Day, I celebrate the woman who is still becoming. The woman healing quietly. The woman leading faithfully. The woman studying diligently. The woman dreaming again.

To every woman:

You are allowed to grow.

You are allowed to aspire.

You are allowed to lead.

You are allowed to rest.

You are not defined by limitation, but by possibility.

May we continue to rise not in comparison, but in confidence.