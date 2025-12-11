The World Bank released its World Development Report 2025 on December 11, revealing that proliferating international standards now affect 90 percent of global trade while delivering disproportionate benefits to wealthy nations and multinational corporations.

The report titled Standards for Development represents the first comprehensive analysis of how standards governing everything from food labeling to 5G cellular networks have become foundational economic infrastructure as vital to prosperity as roads or ports. More than 7,000 new standards were issued by major global standard setting bodies in 2024 alone, with over half of the 20,000 standards created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) since 2000.

Indermit Gill, Chief Economist of the World Bank Group and Senior Vice President for Development Economics, characterized standards as both central and unsung elements of modern economies. According to Gill, the standardized shipping container catalyzed more trade in manufactured goods than all trade deals combined over the past six decades, while digital standards could deliver similar transformative effects for services trade.

Developing countries face significant barriers to participation in standard setting processes, sitting on less than one third of technical committees that determine global standards at ISO and even fewer in other bodies. This exclusion leaves nations as passive rule takers in an economy increasingly defined by international norms, with limited input into decisions affecting their trade, technology and environmental policies.

Non tariff measures including pesticide specifications and labeling requirements now affect 90 percent of global trade, up from just 15 percent in the late 1990s. Standards have evolved from purely technical tools into weapons in trade conflicts, with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism placing heavy reporting burdens on low income exporters like Mozambique’s aluminum sector and Egypt’s nitrogen fertilizer producers.

The report proposes an adapt align author framework for countries at different development stages. Nations at low income levels should adapt international standards to local realities, allowing firms to learn and markets to grow without blindly copying stringent global requirements. As capacity develops, countries can align with international standards to cut duplication, ease market entry and help firms compete globally.

Sergio Mujica, Secretary General of ISO, stated the report sends a powerful signal that international standards are no longer invisible infrastructure but critical enablers of sustainable, inclusive development. ISO surveyed 173 national standards bodies supporting data gathering work for the analysis.

Japan exemplifies successful use of standards for accelerated development according to the report. Following World War II, Japanese consumer exports were widely considered low quality and unreliable, but the country focused on becoming a high quality manufacturer through the Japanese Standards Association and widespread adoption of Total Quality Management, transforming into a global paragon for quality.

Xavier Giné, Director of the 2025 World Development Report, emphasized that countries treating standards as part of development strategy rather than an afterthought have managed to climb the ladder of prosperity. The lesson from successful economies shows standards are foundations for innovation and global competitiveness, not merely technical rules.

Rwanda’s Zamukana Ubuziranenge program, meaning Grow with Standards, exemplifies the adapt align author trajectory by helping micro, small and medium enterprises progress step by step toward compliance with international standards. The programme demonstrates how developing nations can build capacity systematically rather than attempting immediate full compliance.

The report calls on governments to create incentives for firms to upgrade export quality rather than imposing unrealistic mandates, adapt and sequence standards to align with national enforcement capacity, participate actively in international forums for setting standards, and invest in shared quality infrastructure resources regionally.

The global community must support participation by low and middle income countries in developing international standards, design tiered standards reflecting diverse capacities among countries, deepen regulatory cooperation to reduce fragmentation, develop credible standards for emerging technologies and climate mitigation, and expand research on economic and social impacts of standards.