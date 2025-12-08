International Organization for Migration Seeks US$4.7 Billion for 2026 Operations

The International Organization for Migration has announced funding requirements totaling 4.7 billion dollars to assist 41 million vulnerable people worldwide in 2026. The organization faces a 3.4 billion dollar gap after securing 1.3 billion dollars, with priorities focused on saving lives, addressing displacement and facilitating regular migration pathways.

The Global Appeal 2026 represents a significant reduction from the 8.2 billion dollars requested for 2025, reflecting strategic prioritization rather than diminished needs. IOM Director General Amy Pope emphasized that the organization made difficult choices to sharpen focus, deliver greater value and enhance system efficiency amid constrained funding landscapes and global humanitarian challenges.

Current migration dynamics present unprecedented complexity, with more than 304 million international migrants worldwide including 168 million migrant workers. Internal displacement reached record levels at year end 2024, with 83.4 million people displaced by conflict, violence and disasters. Sub Saharan Africa hosts nearly half of all internally displaced persons at 46 percent, while crises in Democratic Republic of Congo and Sudan have intensified vulnerability across affected populations.

The funding allocation divides equally between two strategic objectives at 1.5 billion dollars each for saving lives and driving displacement solutions, with 1.3 billion dollars designated for facilitating regular migration pathways. An additional 350 million dollars supports core organizational structure and activities through the Resilience Campaign launched in 2025 to maintain operational capacity.

Climate change accelerates displacement trends, with 9.8 million people displaced within countries due to disasters at year end 2024, marking a 29 percent increase from 2023. Economic losses from disasters reached an estimated 242 billion dollars in 2024, while 45 of 49 countries experiencing conflict displacement also faced disaster related displacement, highlighting interconnected humanitarian challenges requiring integrated responses.

Migration routes remain perilous despite most migration occurring through regular channels. At least 9,197 migrant deaths and disappearances were recorded in 2024, making it the deadliest year since 2014. More than half of recorded deaths occurred in crisis affected countries including Libya, Sudan and Yemen, underscoring persistent threats facing people on the move.

Return movements grow in scale and complexity, with more than 4 million Afghans returning from Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan since 2023, including over 1.5 million in 2025 alone. Syrian Arab Republic witnessed over 2 million returns since December 2024, comprising internally displaced returnees and arrivals from abroad requiring housing, documentation and essential service access.

The appeal emphasizes route based approaches addressing mixed migration movements across borders, requiring 269 million dollars for select routes including Central Mediterranean and West African Atlantic corridors. IOM collaborates with Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees advancing joint response mechanisms protecting people on move while expanding pathways reducing irregular migration.

Spotlight initiatives include 196 million dollars for improving system efficiency through shared data and procurement, 200 million dollars for climate mobility solutions, and 257 million dollars supporting safe return, readmission and sustainable reintegration programs. The Displacement Tracking Matrix provides trusted mobility data across 91 countries, informing 91 percent of humanitarian response plans while common pipelines reach average 3 million people annually.

The International Migration Review Forum scheduled for spring 2026 in New York provides platform for member states advancing Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration implementation. IOM coordinates United Nations Network on Migration with nearly 90 country networks established, playing critical role ensuring forum strengthens momentum around effective migration cooperation and solutions.

IOM operates with highly decentralized model across more than 170 countries, with 97 percent of revenue earmarked for specific projects. The organization emphasizes partnerships with governments, communities, United Nations agencies, private sector and civil society finding practical solutions to complex mobility challenges while upholding migrant dignity and strengthening community resilience.

The funding appeal aligns with UN80 initiative and Humanitarian Reset promoting more effective, inclusive and future ready United Nations system. IOM leverages global infrastructure and operational presence advancing system coherence, localization and efficiency as core multilateral reform goals addressing widening gaps between humanitarian needs and available resources.