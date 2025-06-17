INTERNATIONAL NIGERIAN DUO BIG XX UNLEASH WXYZ: A SONIC SPIRITUAL RENAISSANCE SET TO REDEFINE AFRICAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC

Nigerian sonic disruptors and IP visionaries BIG XX have released their debut EP WXYZ — a bold, genre-blurring body of work that introduces a new sound they call “Sonic Spirituals.”

The duo, made up of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) alumni — global IP lawyer and creative entrepreneur Bejay X (Bukola Fadipe) and acclaimed hitmaker Xtreme The Producer — are redefining the future of African & Universal sound.

Designed to awaken ancestral rhythm and spiritual resonance, the EP stands as a musical manifesto. “Like birds, we believe all humans are musical at their core,” says Bejay X. “WXYZ is music that stirs the soul.”

Bejay X has been a behind-the-scenes architect of Afrobeats’ global rise. As lead publicist on Burna Boy’s Grammy-winning album Twice As Tall and during the African Giant campaign, his creative strategy helped shape defining moments in African music.

He also led PR for Tems during the Essence explosion at BUKI HQ, and represented elite talents and entities including Spaceship Records, Telz, Leriq, Naomi Campbell, Bose Ogulu, Johnny Drille, Sarz, Chocolate City Trace TV, and Ckay at the peak of Love Nwantiti. A former manager of Timaya and Yung Willis, Bejay founded X Records in 2023 — now Africa’s fastest-growing independent label, housing over 100 talents across genres and continents.

Among them is AY Zed, the powerhouse producer behind two current Number 1 records: Black Sherif’s “Sacrifice” (Ghana) and Kizz Daniel’s “Al-Jannah” featuring Odumodublvck and Bella Shmurda (Nigeria). The label also boasts Deco Suave, the most influential African artist rising out of the UK today, and Topnotch Toby — the iconic voice behind the legendary “Willis Give Dem” producer tag.

Toby is not only a vocal genius but also one of the finest songwriters the world has seen, working in tandem with his rap partner Topnotch Triq, whose raw lyricism and cosmic presence are breathing new life into the legacy of Ota Benga. Together, they represent the lyrical frontier of a generation.

WXYZ was produced entirely by XtremeTheProducer, whose signature style is already known from his work on In My Head — the first collaboration between Timaya and Tiwa Savage. Now mentoring the next generation of trailblazers, he leads sonic alliances with artists like Soularr, Nikos Loving, and Siraheem Okoya, whose lavish anthem Banga is quickly becoming a classic.

The EP also introduces the enigmatic XGirl, a young American prodigy who sings fluently in Kikuyu and Swahili, languages she learned from her Kenyan nanny. Though her identity remains private until she comes of age, her performance is a highlight, proving the universal reach of African languages and rhythm.

With WXYZ, BIG XX aren’t just releasing an EP — they’re launching a sound revolution.

Through a strategic equity partnership with UK-based intellectual property firm IPX, X Records now has the legal and creative infrastructure to scale African music globally while protecting the rights and futures of its creators.

WXYZ is now available on all major streaming platforms. It’s BIG. It’s spiritual. It’s a sonic rebirth. And it’s only the beginning.