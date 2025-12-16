International Memorials to Honor Daddy Lumba’s Global Legacy

Plans are underway to hold international funeral extensions in honour of the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, his sister Faustina Fosu has revealed.

Speaking on Nhyira FM, Madam Faustina explained that the main funeral, held on December 13, 2025, did not see full family representation due to unresolved disputes and ongoing court cases involving some relatives.

She said the family believes Daddy Lumba’s legacy extends far beyond Ghana, making international memorial services necessary to allow fans in the diaspora to pay their last respects.

While declining to provide specific details, she noted that an official announcement would be made by the family head in due course.

Madam Faustina further revealed that the family has initiated reconciliation talks by returning to the Manhyia Palace to consult the abusuapanyin and other traditional leaders. According to her, the planned funeral extensions will not only honour Daddy Lumba’s worldwide influence but also help promote family unity and provide closure for those unable to attend the initial funeral.