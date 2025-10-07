International Institutions Project Stronger UAE Growth Through 2026

The United Arab Emirates is poised for accelerating economic growth through 2026, with the IMF, World Bank, and the country’s central bank all forecasting expansion above 4% as non-oil sectors drive diversification and hydrocarbon output gradually recovers from OPEC+ production constraints.

The IMF projects UAE real GDP will expand 4.0% in 2025, with growth edging up to 5% in 2026 as tourism, logistics, and financial services maintain momentum alongside improving oil production. The Washington based lender’s conservative outlook provides what analysts describe as a safety floor for planning, accounting for global uncertainties and potential external shocks.

The World Bank anticipates 4.6% GDP growth in 2025 and 4.9% in 2026, positioning its forecast between the IMF’s caution and domestic optimism. The bank expects the non-oil sector to expand 4.9% in 2025, driven by tourism, construction, transportation, and financial services. This midpoint scenario reflects confidence in the UAE’s structural reforms while acknowledging risks from global interest rates and energy market volatility.

The Central Bank of the UAE offers the most bullish projection, though figures vary across different reports. The CBUAE’s Financial Stability Report forecasts 4.4% growth in 2025 and 5.4% in 2026, while its Quarterly Economic Review projects 4.7% for 2025 and 5.7% for 2026. The variation reflects updates to models as new data emerges, but all central bank projections exceed external forecasts, suggesting confidence in domestic demand, expanding credit markets, and the UAE’s rising regional importance.

The growth acceleration stems primarily from non-oil sectors that have transformed the UAE’s economic structure over the past decade. Government reforms enabling 100% foreign ownership, expanded visa programs, and free zone developments have attracted investment across technology, finance, real estate, and advanced manufacturing. These policy changes create resilience against oil price swings that historically dominated UAE economic cycles.

Hydrocarbons remain significant despite diversification efforts. After OPEC+ production cuts restrained output during 2023 and 2024, a phased rollback of quotas will boost oil sector contribution in 2025 and 2026. The state owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company continues expanding liquefied natural gas capacity and petrochemical investments, positioning the UAE to capitalize on energy market recovery while reinvesting revenues into non-oil initiatives.

Trade agreements and geographic positioning enhance growth prospects. The UAE has signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with multiple countries, expanding market access beyond Gulf neighbors. Dubai and Abu Dhabi function as logistics hubs connecting Asian, African, and European markets, a role that strengthens as global trade patterns shift and Red Sea shipping routes stabilize after recent disruptions.

Tourism and aviation contribute substantially to non-oil growth. Dubai attracted record visitor numbers in recent years, while Abu Dhabi develops cultural attractions including branches of international museums. Emirates and Etihad Airways expand route networks, and both emirates invest heavily in hospitality infrastructure to accommodate rising demand from wealthy migrants, business travelers, and leisure tourists.

The real estate sector benefits from expatriate inflows and golden visa programs that grant long term residency to investors, entrepreneurs, and skilled professionals. Property prices in prime Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations have risen sharply, though concerns about affordability and potential overheating persist. Developers continue launching mega projects targeting both residential and commercial segments.

Financial services expansion reflects the UAE’s ambitions as a regional hub. Dubai International Financial Centre and Abu Dhabi Global Market attract banks, asset managers, and fintech companies through regulatory frameworks modeled on international standards. Cryptocurrency and blockchain firms have established operations despite regulatory uncertainties in other jurisdictions, positioning the UAE as a center for digital finance innovation.

Forecast variations matter for different audiences. The IMF’s conservative 4.0% serves policymakers and businesses as a planning baseline that doesn’t rely on optimistic assumptions. The World Bank’s 4.6% offers investors a balanced midpoint for portfolio allocations. The CBUAE’s projections above 5% signal local confidence that may prove accurate if reforms deliver expected results and external conditions cooperate.

Risks include global interest rate trajectories, energy market volatility, and geopolitical tensions affecting regional stability. Higher borrowing costs could cool real estate demand and constrain credit expansion. Oil price weakness would pressure fiscal revenues despite diversification gains. Regional conflicts might disrupt trade flows and deter foreign investment, though the UAE has generally maintained stable conditions attractive to international capital.

The alignment across forecasts, despite numerical differences, underscores consensus that the UAE economy will accelerate through 2026. Non-oil sectors provide the primary engine, hydrocarbons add stability and upside, and pro-business reforms sustain competitiveness. For investors and businesses evaluating Middle East opportunities, the UAE’s combination of growth momentum, structural transformation, and policy stability creates a compelling case relative to regional alternatives.

The challenge for policymakers involves maintaining reform momentum while managing cyclical pressures. Continued investment in infrastructure, education, and technology will determine whether current growth rates prove sustainable beyond 2026. Success requires balancing fiscal discipline with strategic spending, attracting talent while managing demographic pressures, and deepening diversification without neglecting hydrocarbon assets that still fund much of the transformation.