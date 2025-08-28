International IDEA And ECONEC Evaluate Digital Environment’s Impact On Elections

REGIONAL WORKSHOP ON PROTECTING ELECTIONS IN THE INFORMATION ENVIRONMENT OPENS IN ABUJA FROM 27 TO 28 AUGUST 2025

A regional workshop on protecting elections in the information environment opens on Wednesday, 27th August 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria. The meeting is organised by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), in partnership with the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), and is supported by the European Union through the Strengthening Pan-African Capacities for Electoral Observation and Assistance (SPEC) project.

The two-day workshop will bring together representatives of Electoral Management Bodies (EMBs), Regional Economic Communities, and EMB networks from across Africa to address one of the most pressing challenges facing electoral integrity today: the impact of disinformation, misinformation, and information manipulation on democratic processes.

Over the past decade, African elections have increasingly been influenced by the digital information environment. While digital platforms provide opportunities for civic engagement, they also pose serious risks when exploited by malign actors. Recent elections across the continent have shown how false narratives, cyberattacks, and reputational manipulation can undermine public trust, disrupt voting processes, and even incite violence.

According to International IDEA’s Senior Adviser on Electoral Processes for Africa and West Asia, Ms. Olufunto Akinduro, “Protecting elections today means protecting both the technical processes and the perception of fairness and credibility. Misinformation and disinformation are now as critical a challenge as logistical shortcomings. This workshop is a timely opportunity to strengthen multi-stakeholder cooperation and safeguard public confidence in African democracies.”

On his part, the Acting Head of Electoral Assistance Division of the ECOWAS Commission and Acting Permanent Secretary of ECONEC, Mr. Serigne Mamadou Ka, noted: “Elections are no longer won or lost only at the ballot box; they are increasingly shaped by the narratives that circulate in the information space. At ECONEC, we believe that Electoral Management Bodies cannot address these challenges in isolation. This workshop provides a vital platform for regional cooperation and collective learning, ensuring that the integrity of elections in West Africa is protected against disinformation and other emerging threats.”

About 30 participants, including representatives from Benin, Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia, alongside regional and international partners, are attending the meeting.

The workshop builds on recent high-level convenings, including the 2024 ECONEC symposium on Information Integrity and Electoral Integrity and the Electoral Commissions Forum of Southern African Development Community Countries (ECF SADC) symposium on Digitalisation and Youth Engagement. Both highlighted the urgent need for multi-sectoral approaches to address the challenges posed by the digital information environment.

At the end of the event, participants will receive a comprehensive report of emerging regional trends. Those interested will also be able to access a dedicated e-learning module to deepen their understanding of the issues discussed.

The workshop is part of International IDEA’s global project on Protecting Electoral Processes in the Information Environment, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office, which is already active in countries including Colombia, Fiji, Iraq, Libya, Paraguay, and Malaysia.

