International Gospel Stars Unite for Victory in His Presence

The Victory in His Presence concert delivered a transformative night of worship and spiritual encounters, bringing together acclaimed gospel ministers from four nations at Accra’s ICGC Glorious Temple on August 24, 2025.

VOV Family Entertainment organized the much-anticipated event near Nungua Adogono Taxi Rank, creating a unique blend of international and local gospel artistry that left attendees reporting divine encounters and spiritual renewal throughout the evening.

The concert featured a stellar lineup combining Ghanaian gospel favorites with international ministers. The event brought together performers from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, and the USA for a night of breakthrough, worship, and revival, emphasizing the global reach of contemporary gospel music.

ADOMcwesi opened the evening with a spirit-filled performance that established an atmosphere of deep worship. His powerful delivery prepared hearts for the subsequent ministrations, with many attendees testifying that his opening act broke spiritual barriers and ignited hunger for divine presence throughout the event.

The international dimension added distinctive appeal to the concert. Michael Stuckey from the United States, Promise Effiong from Nigeria, and Kestin Mbogo from Kenya brought global expressions of gospel music to the Accra audience, demonstrating how worship transcends cultural boundaries while delivering the universal message of victory in Christ.

Local gospel powerhouses Pastor Isaiah Fosu-Kwakye Jr. and Alexandrah elevated the evening with deeply anointed sessions that had congregants on their feet in fervent worship, singing, and prayer. Their performances showcased the strength of Ghana’s gospel music scene alongside the international talent.

The complete roster included Pascal Koomson, Min. Paolo, and Ruger Quarm, each bringing unique styles and spirit-led ministrations to the stage. This diversity of worship expressions created waves of praise and worship that swept through the temple, maintaining high energy and spiritual engagement throughout the evening.

Attendees reported that the event lived up to its thematic promise of Victory in His Presence, with worshippers leaving the ICGC Glorious Temple feeling renewed, uplifted, and carrying testimonies of divine encounters experienced during the concert.

The success of the Accra edition reflects the growing appeal of gospel concerts that combine local and international artistry. Such events serve dual purposes of spiritual edification and cultural exchange, bringing together diverse worship traditions under unified Christian themes.

VOV Family Entertainment’s approach to curating both established and emerging gospel talent created an inclusive platform that appealed to varied musical tastes while maintaining spiritual focus. The organization of international and local performers demonstrated professional event management capabilities within Ghana’s gospel music industry.

The venue selection of ICGC Glorious Temple provided appropriate sacred space for the worship-centered event, with the church environment enhancing the spiritual atmosphere that organizers sought to create for the Victory in His Presence experience.

Concert organizers expressed gratitude to participating ministers and attendees while promising an expanded and enhanced edition for future events. This commitment suggests the establishment of Victory in His Presence as a recurring platform for gospel music ministry in Ghana.

The August 24 event contributed to Ghana’s growing reputation as a regional hub for gospel music events, attracting international performers and demonstrating the country’s capacity to host world-class Christian music conferences and concerts.

The success of Victory in His Presence reflects broader trends in contemporary gospel music, where cross-cultural collaboration and international partnership enhance local worship experiences while building global connections within the Christian music community.

For Ghana’s gospel music scene, events like Victory in His Presence provide platforms for local artistes to perform alongside international stars, creating opportunities for artistic growth, cultural exchange, and expanded audience reach beyond national boundaries.