International Day for the Eradication of Poverty: GCAP calls on governments to address challenges

As the world marks the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty 2025, Africa stands at a defining crossroads. Despite global commitments to “leave no one behind,” poverty and inequality continue to rise. Over 430 million Africans still live in extreme poverty (World Bank, 2025), while more than 60% of workers are trapped in vulnerable or informal employment. In sub-Saharan Africa, debt servicing now consumes 47% of government revenues, diverting essential resources from education, health, and climate adaptation.,

The National Coordinator and Co – Coordinator, Messrs Ben Lartey and Kenneth Nana Amoateng GCAP -Ghana made the call on the campaign. The Climate and Economic Justice Campaign (2025–2026) emerged to confront these intersecting injustices — uniting movements across the continent to demand structural reform of global finance, debt cancellation, fair taxation, grant-based climate funding, and the right to universal social protection.

Africa’s combined public debt reached USD 1.8 trillion in 2025, with at least half of all low-income countries in debt distress or at high risk (IMF, 2025). Ghana, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi, debt service obligations outstrip expenditure on health, education and social protection. Meanwhile, illicit financial flows exceed USD 88 billion annually, draining resources that could transform local economies and fund climate resilience.

On behalf of the people Ghana, we its strongly believes, as it stands now the visionary promises made under Agenda 2030 of economic, social and climate justice and a just world can be fulfilled by addressing Poverty Eradication and Decent Jobs, Provision of Water and Sound Environment, Climate and Social2 Justice, Universal Social Protection Floors and Universal Health Coverage and Education.

We stand with all to demand urgent actions to address insurmountable debt crisis, rising hunger, lost of livelihoods, climate change, wars and conflicts, shrinking civic space and press freedom, and critical gaps in healthcare and social protection that excludes people to the margins and making our planet uninhabitable. To achieve this, we need to UNITE FOR GLOBAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL ARCHITECTURE AS A CONDITION TO THE CHANGE.

“With UNITE TO ACT, the Global Call to Action Against Poverty [GCAP] Ghana, Civil Society Organizations’ and identifiable marginalized group in communities, constituencies and national are calling on partners from around the world to help us move the SDGs into real life, for everyone. “Today’s challenges transcend any one person or government or organization. But that does not mean we are powerless as individuals. Rather, it means we are more powerful together.”

We have a profound belief in the ability of humanity to transcend division and unite to act for a sustainable future for all. “This is the driving impetus behind UNITE TO ACT”— a clarion call for change-makers all around the world to step up, come together, and take a stand on our sustainability journey.

GCAP is a network of civil society organizations across the world working to end poverty, inequalities, climate change among other challenges.