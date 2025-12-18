International Communities Organisation Warns UN Members on Peace Implementation Failures

The International Communities Organisation (ICO) warned United Nations (UN) Member States on December 17, 2025 that achieving peace requires transforming words into action as failing to operationalise the UN Pact for the Future’s commitments risks proliferation of today’s conflicts. The London based international organisation holding special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2021 cautioned that many contemporary conflicts are rooted in unresolved minority grievances related to political exclusion, identity, land and economic marginalisation.

The organisation conveyed 55 Member States in New York on December 3, 2025 to underscore that without credible early warning, inclusion, accountability and protection mechanisms placing minority rights at the core of conflict prevention and resolution, the United Nations risks presiding over a peace and security framework that reacts to crises rather than preventing them. This reactive approach undermines both the Pact’s credibility and global stability according to the organisation’s analysis.

James Holmes, ICO Founder and General Secretary stated that how society treats minority peoples, those few in number, vulnerable or historically marginalized represents the true test of progress and the measure of whether the Pact for the Future will succeed. Founded in 2016, ICO’s contribution to the conversation on implementing the Pact is shaped by years of working with communities living with conflict and division from Cameroon and Cyprus to Kosovo and the Middle East.

The organisation launched its flagship report For Our Future Best Practice for the Implementation of the UN Pact for the Future at UN Headquarters in New York presenting a practical framework to support Member States in advancing the ambitious objectives of the UN Pact for the Future. The event was co sponsored by the Permanent Missions of Bahrain, Guyana, Hungary, Kuwait, Samoa, Singapore, Tajikistan, Tonga and Uganda reflecting growing recognition among Member States that delivery not declaration must now define the multilateral agenda.

Cases in Sudan including Darfur, Myanmar and Israel Palestine demonstrate a clear through line where minority rights are ignored, conflicts harden, humanitarian crises deepen and military solutions replace political ones. These grievances have escalated into mass violence, forced displacement and in some cases atrocities approaching or constituting genocide according to international human rights monitoring.

The UN Pact for the Future marked a historic milestone uniting Member States around an ambitious set of shared commitments from advancing sustainable development and strengthening international peace and security to transforming global governance so that it better serves historically marginalised communities. While its adoption marks an important moment of global consensus, the real challenge now is translating the Pact’s guiding principles into meaningful action.

Abdulla Shahid, 76th President of the UN General Assembly and ICO International Ambassador called on Member States to act. Eighty years after the signing of the UN Charter, reform must focus on a UN peace and security architecture that prioritises prevention, mediation and sustaining peace. The diplomat served as President of the UN General Assembly from September 2021 to September 2022 focusing on a presidency of hope aimed at building back sustainably and inclusively from the COVID 19 pandemic.

The Pact for the Future was shaped by broad civil society engagement and its success depends on sustained collaboration. ICO will help connect global commitments with grounded practice working alongside Member States, civil society organisations and communities to ensure prevention, inclusion and peacebuilding are delivered where they matter most according to organisational leadership.

The report distils ICO’s nearly a decade of accumulated expertise into a structured, adaptable methodology designed to equip policymakers around the world with the tools they need to implement the Pact’s goals effectively. Through its best practices blueprint, the report offers actionable frameworks that empower governments, civil society and local actors to confront the social, political and economic drivers of conflict with confidence.

ICO has been active facilitating behind the scenes dialogue in the Middle East region between parties who have held high office in an attempt to support the international community’s efforts to find a lasting peaceful resolution. In Cameroon the organisation supported the Capacity Reinforcement Project to Anglophone Local Councils in the North West and South West regions addressing the Anglophone crisis that began in 2016.

In Cyprus, ICO facilitated cross community dialogue and programmes bringing together Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities separated since 1974 to address historical grievances and build reconciliation pathways. In Kosovo the organisation supported creation of the Forum for Non Majority Communities providing a platform for Serb, Roma, Ashkali, Egyptian, Bosniak, Gorani and Turkish communities to engage in democratic processes.

These cases reflect ICO’s distinctive model balancing high level diplomacy with grassroots inclusion, linking peacebuilding with economic revitalisation and empowering local communities to address the root causes of conflict through sustained reconciliatory dialogue that had previously remained out of reach for many communities. The organisation operates in deeply divided and conflict affected settings shaped by learning by doing alongside communities, institutions and partners.

The report demonstrates how inclusive, adaptable and evidence based strategies can translate the aspirations of the UN Pact into practical measures while having regard for and reflecting the intricacies of diverse local contexts. Implementation challenges vary significantly across regions requiring context specific approaches that respect local ownership while maintaining alignment with international frameworks.

UN Secretary General António Guterres noted at the opening of the Summit of the Future in September 2024 that 21st century challenges require 21st century solutions including frameworks that are networked and inclusive drawing on the expertise of all humanity. The Pact for the Future and its two annexes the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations were adopted at the 2024 Summit of the Future representing the most wide ranging international agreement in decades.

As discussions on UN reform and the Pact’s implementation continue, ICO will remain committed to convening dialogue, sharing evidence from practice and supporting partners to turn ambition into action. In a global context where unresolved grievances and weak prevention mechanisms continue to drive conflict, the ability to translate international commitments into locally grounded action is essential to reducing violence worldwide.

The organisation will focus on continuing dialogue with Member States and UN bodies on implementation challenges, sharing lessons from practice to inform adaptive approaches, working with civil society partners to strengthen collective impact and ensuring the Pact’s peace and security commitments are translated into prevention focused people centred action. ICO sees civil society as a partner in delivery recognizing that the Pact was shaped through contributions of many civil society organisations.

Collen Vixen Kelapile, ICO Diplomatic Advisor and Representative to the UN in New York serves as former Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Botswana to the UN and former President of the UN Economic and Social Council. Susan Page, ICO Advisor served as former United States Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan bringing extensive diplomatic experience to the organisation’s engagement with Member States.

Despite its small size, ICO’s work has resonated with Member States and UN counterparts for several reasons including a track record of operating in complex conflict environments rather than only in policy spaces, the ability to translate community level experience into institutional language that governments can act on and long standing support and leadership from senior former UN figures who recognise the need to connect vision with practice.

The implementation test comes as conflicts and climate disasters intensify globally while the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) remain far off track along with the funding required to achieve them. Geopolitical divisions and mistrust are blocking effective action with some actively questioning the value of international cooperation and the multilateral system itself according to UN Secretary General assessments.

UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang is convening three informal interactive dialogues between March and July 2025 to support Member States in advancing implementation of the Pact. The first dialogue held on March 28, 2025 focused on means of implementation to provide actionable pathways to operationalising the commitments contained in the Pact, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

A comprehensive review of the Pact for the Future is scheduled for 2028 at a Heads of State and Government meeting providing an accountability mechanism for measuring progress toward implementation commitments. The review will assess whether Member States successfully translated the Pact’s ambitious vision into concrete outcomes improving lives in communities worldwide.