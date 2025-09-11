International Aid Group Seeks US$16.8M for Afghanistan Earthquake Relief

The International Organization for Migration urgently requires $16.8 million to assist 134,000 Afghans affected by devastating earthquakes in eastern provinces as winter approaches, compounding an already dire humanitarian crisis.

At least 2,205 were killed and 3,640 others injured after the 6.0-magnitude quake struck towns and villages close to the Pakistan border on Sunday, according to Taliban government officials. A second 6.2-magnitude tremor on September 4 triggered rockfalls that blocked crucial access roads, severely hampering relief efforts.

IOM’s flash appeal targets immediate shelter needs, winter supplies, and essential healthcare services for earthquake survivors across Kunar, Nangarhar, and Laghman provinces. The organization has already delivered emergency assistance to nearly 2,000 families while preparing to reach 3,000 more despite challenging terrain and damaged infrastructure.

Multi-sectoral assessments conducted by IOM and partner agencies reveal catastrophic damage, with over 7,000 homes destroyed and nearly 500,000 people affected as of September 9. The affected areas were already some of the most remote in the country, leaving communities cut off, according to UN officials.

“Families have lost everything and are now sleeping in the open, without proper shelter, food, or clean water,” said IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels. The organization warns that approaching winter conditions will dramatically worsen the situation for displaced families lacking adequate shelter and heating.

Mobile health teams have treated over 1,200 people, including 96 trauma cases, while providing mental health support to nearly 120 individuals. Patients requiring advanced medical care have been evacuated to hospitals in accessible areas, though transportation remains severely constrained.

Afghanistan’s earthquake response occurs amid multiple overlapping crises that have stretched humanitarian resources to breaking points. The country has received more than 1.7 million returning Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan throughout 2025, while managing large-scale internal displacement and persistent economic hardship.

The affected eastern provinces host approximately 3.7 million people, including nearly 800,000 internally displaced persons and returning migrants already living in extremely vulnerable conditions. Many earthquake survivors now face dual displacement, having previously fled conflict or economic desperation.

Assessment teams have reached over 80 villages across 10 districts, systematically identifying urgent needs and vulnerable populations. Women, girls, and children face heightened protection risks due to unsafe temporary shelters, limited privacy, and restricted access to basic services including healthcare and education.

Winter preparations remain critical as temperatures drop in Afghanistan’s mountainous regions. IOM emphasizes that sustaining assistance through difficult months ahead requires immediate donor commitments to prevent families from being left without life-saving support during harsh weather conditions.

The humanitarian appeal aligns with broader international efforts coordinated through UN agencies working in Afghanistan despite ongoing political complexities. Organizations continue operating under challenging circumstances while advocating for unrestricted humanitarian access to affected populations.

Afghanistan’s seismic activity reflects its position along active fault lines, making earthquake preparedness essential for vulnerable communities. However, ongoing conflicts, economic collapse, and limited infrastructure have severely compromised disaster response capabilities across the country.

International donors face mounting pressure to respond quickly as the humanitarian window narrows before winter conditions make access even more difficult. IOM’s appeal represents part of larger coordinated efforts requiring sustained international commitment to prevent further catastrophe in Afghanistan’s earthquake-affected regions.