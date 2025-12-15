Interior Minister Muntaka Appeals for Prayers as Government Delivers Mandate

Interior Minister Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the government as it fulfills the mandate given by the people in the December 2024 elections on Sunday, December 15, 2025.

Muntaka Mubarak, who received his instrument of appointment as Interior Minister on January 30, 2025, after parliamentary vetting and approval, emphasized government’s determination to advance Ghana’s development through its programmes and policies. The Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region stressed that the administration remains committed to delivering on campaign promises made to Ghanaians during the electoral period.

The Interior Minister’s appeal comes as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by President John Dramani Mahama approaches one year since winning the December 2024 general elections. The NDC secured a decisive victory with President Mahama defeating his main opponent and returning to power after previously serving as president from 2012 to 2017.

Since assuming office, Muntaka Mubarak has outlined an ambitious agenda for the Interior Ministry focused on security sector reforms, police accountability, and improved conditions for inmates. During his parliamentary vetting in January 2025, he proposed mandatory body cameras for all police officers on duty to curb misconduct including extortion and brutality. He also expressed concern about the GH¢1.80 daily feeding allowance for prisoners, describing the situation as dehumanizing and promising to advocate for increased budgetary allocations.

The Interior Minister has emphasized digitalization of ministry services to make them more accessible to the public while calling for public private partnerships to drive his reform agenda forward. He has also urged Muslim communities to contribute to national development efforts. Muntaka Mubarak previously served as Minister for Youth and Sports in 2009 under President John Evans Atta Mills and held leadership positions including Majority Chief Whip from 2013 to 2017 and Minority Chief Whip from 2017 to February 2023.

The appeal for prayers reflects a traditional approach in Ghanaian governance where leaders seek spiritual support alongside political backing. Religious observance plays a significant role in Ghana’s national life, with leaders frequently calling on citizens to pray for the nation during critical periods. The Interior Ministry oversees internal security agencies including the Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Customs Division.

Muntaka Mubarak holds a Master’s Degree in Development Policy and Planning and a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Economics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). He has served as Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency through six consecutive terms since winning a by election in 2005. His extensive parliamentary experience includes membership on multiple committees including the House Committee, Appointments Committee, Standing Orders Committee, and Health Committee.

The government faces significant challenges including economic recovery, unemployment reduction, infrastructure development, and security improvements across the country. The Interior Minister’s call for prayers underscores the administration’s recognition that governance requires both practical policy implementation and broader national support including spiritual backing from Ghana’s predominantly religious population.