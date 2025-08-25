Interior Deputy Minister Urges Immigration Council to Drive Reform Agenda

Ghana’s newly reconstituted Immigration Service governing council has received a mandate to collaborate closely with service leadership in advancing migration management and strengthening national security frameworks.

Deputy Interior Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi addressed council members during their inaugural session, emphasizing the Ghana Immigration Service’s critical position within the country’s security architecture. He outlined key responsibilities including border monitoring, regulating entry and exit procedures, and overseeing foreign national activities within Ghana’s territory.

The deputy minister stressed that collective decision-making would prove essential for achieving meaningful progress and innovation within the service. He expressed optimism that council deliberations would generate positive outcomes, particularly supporting the GIS expansion initiatives currently underway.

“We need council members to work together with the GIS leadership to achieve its mandate,” Terlabi said, highlighting the importance of unified approach to immigration challenges. He encouraged members to maintain Ghana’s international reputation while supporting the service’s transformation agenda.

Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, serving as council chair, acknowledged members’ commitment to national service and pledged the governing body’s dedication to excellence. He indicated the council would align its work with broader government priorities including the 24-hour economy initiative and the Feed Ghana Project.

The council’s establishment comes as Ghana seeks to modernize its immigration systems and improve border management capabilities. The service has faced various operational challenges requiring strategic oversight and policy guidance from the governing council.

During the introductory retreat, the Acting Comptroller-General outlined plans to familiarize council members with internal service operations. This orientation process aims to help governors understand existing challenges and develop appropriate strategies for addressing systemic issues.

The Ghana Immigration Service manages multiple responsibilities across the country’s extensive borders, including land, sea, and air entry points. Recent years have seen increased focus on technology integration and capacity building to meet contemporary migration management demands.

Council members bring diverse expertise from various sectors, positioning them to provide comprehensive guidance on immigration policy and operational matters. Their collective experience spans law, security, business, and public administration.

The deputy minister’s remarks signal government expectations for enhanced immigration service performance under the new council’s guidance. This includes improving service delivery while maintaining security standards essential for national protection.

Ghana’s immigration landscape has evolved significantly with increased regional mobility under ECOWAS protocols and growing international business activities. These developments require adaptive policies and modern operational approaches that the reconstituted council will help shape.

The governing council’s work will likely influence Ghana’s broader migration policies and their implementation across all service departments. Members face the challenge of balancing security requirements with facilitating legitimate travel and business activities.

Future council sessions will focus on strategic planning and policy development as the service works toward achieving its expansion goals and operational improvements outlined in recent government directives.