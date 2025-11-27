Interest Rates Plummet as Credit Growth Returns to Positive Territory

Interest rates across Ghana’s financial system have declined dramatically over the past year, easing pressure on businesses and triggering recovery in private sector lending after months of contraction, according to Bank of Ghana’s latest assessment.

Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama told the 127th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing that the significant drop in market rates reflects the central bank’s policy actions and broader macroeconomic improvements creating space for businesses to access credit at more affordable costs.

The interest equivalent of the 91 day benchmark rate eased to 10.6 percent in October 2025, from 25.8 percent in October 2024, Dr. Asiama stated. Also, average bank lending rate declined to 22.2 percent compared with 30.5 percent in the same comparative period.

The rate compression represents a dramatic correction signaling renewed stability in financial markets after Ghana emerged from its worst economic crisis in a generation. Treasury bill yields that exceeded 30 percent during the height of debt distress and macroeconomic instability have normalized substantially as investor confidence returned.

Commercial bank lending rates averaging 22.2 percent, though still elevated compared to many emerging markets, mark substantial improvement from the 30.5 percent rates that made credit prohibitively expensive for most businesses a year earlier. The eight percentage point decline creates meaningful relief for enterprises seeking working capital, equipment financing, or expansion funds.

This has triggered a gradual recovery in private sector credit growth. From 7.1 percent contraction in May 2025, private sector credit growth, in real terms, has improved to 5.4 percent in October 2025, Dr. Asiama revealed.

The turnaround from negative 7.1 percent contraction to positive 5.4 percent growth within five months signals that businesses are regaining confidence and banks are becoming more willing to extend credit after a prolonged period of risk aversion during Ghana’s economic crisis.

Real private sector credit growth measures lending adjusted for inflation, providing a clearer picture of actual credit expansion than nominal figures that might reflect price increases rather than genuine increases in credit availability. The positive real growth indicates businesses can access meaningfully more credit than several months ago.

Financial market observers view the interest rate decline as a direct outcome of multiple reinforcing factors including the central bank’s tight monetary policy earlier in the crisis, sustained efforts to stabilize the Ghana cedi, improved inflation conditions, and growing investor confidence in Ghana’s economic trajectory.

Headline inflation dropped sharply from 23.5 percent in January 2025 to the Bank of Ghana’s central target of 8.0 percent in October, representing one of the fastest disinflation episodes in Ghana’s modern economic history. The 15.5 percentage point decline in less than 10 months exceeded most forecasts and reflected disciplined monetary and fiscal policies alongside favorable supply side developments.

Lower inflation reduces borrowing risks for both lenders and borrowers. When prices rise rapidly, the real value of loan repayments erodes, creating uncertainty about whether borrowers can service debt obligations. As inflation stabilizes, lenders gain confidence extending credit while businesses can better predict costs and revenues, making investment decisions less risky.

The cedi’s performance reinforced improved conditions. The currency appreciated approximately 32 percent against the US dollar through November 2025, making it one of the world’s best performing currencies during the year. Currency stability reduces the foreign exchange risk embedded in lending, particularly for businesses with imported inputs or dollar denominated obligations.

Budget performance over the first nine months was marked by strong fiscal consolidation. Revenue and grants fell below the target by 4.7 percent, while expenditure was below the target by 15 percent. This resulted in an overall fiscal deficit on commitment basis of 1.5 percent of GDP, better than the target deficit of 3.2 percent of GDP, Dr. Asiama noted.

The primary balance on commitment basis recorded a surplus of 1.6 percent of GDP, compared with the target of 1.0 percent. Fiscal discipline matters enormously for interest rates because excessive government borrowing crowds out private sector credit and drives up yields as government competes with businesses for available funds.

When government reduces borrowing by controlling spending and improving revenue collection, it creates space for private sector credit expansion. Banks holding fewer government securities gain capacity to lend to businesses. Reduced competition for funds puts downward pressure on interest rates as supply of available credit increases relative to demand.

Lower interest rates are expected to support economic activity further heading into 2026. Sectors heavily dependent on credit including manufacturing, agribusiness, trade, transport, and services stand to benefit most from improved access to financing at more affordable costs.

Manufacturing businesses can finance equipment purchases, raw material inventories, and capacity expansion without facing crippling interest charges that make projects economically unviable. Agribusinesses can access seasonal credit for inputs like fertilizer and seeds at rates that allow profitable operations when harvests arrive.

Trade and transport operators can finance working capital, vehicle purchases, and inventory accumulation needed to capture market opportunities. Service sector enterprises can invest in technology, facility improvements, and human capital development that enhance productivity and competitiveness.

Banks reported improving conditions supporting lending expansion. Deposit money banks remain sound, profitable and well capitalised. The financial soundness indicators, including solvency, profitability, asset quality, and efficiency indicators all point to relative improvement in year on year terms, Dr. Asiama stated.

The Non Performing Loan ratio declined to 19.5 percent in October 2025, from 22.7 percent in October 2024, driven by pickup in bank credit and contraction in the stock of NPLs. However, credit risks remain elevated and looking ahead, policy actions to recapitalize the few undercapitalized banks and full implementation of the new regulatory guidelines aimed at reducing NPLs would further strengthen the banking industry.

The NPL improvement reflects both better economic conditions enabling borrowers to service existing loans and banks writing off or resolving legacy problem loans accumulated during the crisis. While the 19.5 percent ratio remains high by international standards where ratios below 5 percent typically indicate healthy banking systems, the downward trajectory signals progress.

Lower NPLs free up bank capital for new lending. When banks hold large volumes of non performing loans, they must set aside provisions covering potential losses, tying up capital that could otherwise support lending. As NPLs decline, freed capital becomes available for productive lending to creditworthy businesses.

Bank profitability improvements also matter. Profitable banks can build capital through retained earnings, expanding lending capacity without requiring shareholder injections. Strong profitability attracts investors and deposits, further expanding the funding base supporting credit extension.

The external sector provided additional support for economic stability. The current account improved significantly in the first nine months of 2025 to a surplus of $3.8 billion compared to $553.6 million for the same period in 2024, driven by surging gold and cocoa export earnings alongside controlled import growth.

Strong external accounts reduce pressure on the exchange rate and foreign reserves, creating confidence that supports domestic financial stability. When reserves grow and the current account shows surpluses, investors worry less about currency crises or capital controls that could trap their funds.

Economists caution that sustaining the lending recovery depends on maintaining the gains achieved in 2025. Low inflation must persist through disciplined monetary policy that responds promptly if price pressures reemerge. Fiscal discipline must continue with government resisting temptations to overspend despite improving revenue and declining debt service costs.

Currency stability requires ongoing vigilance. The cedi’s appreciation reflected multiple factors including improved trade balances, reduced government borrowing, successful implementation of the Domestic Gold Purchase Programme building reserves, and recovered investor confidence. Maintaining these conditions demands sustained policy focus.

Interest rate sustainability also depends on global factors beyond Ghana’s control. If major central banks including the US Federal Reserve maintain elevated rates or if global risk aversion increases due to geopolitical tensions, capital could flow away from emerging markets including Ghana, potentially pressuring domestic rates upward.

The 127th MPC meeting concluded with the committee voting to cut the policy rate by 350 basis points from 21.5 percent to 18 percent, marking the second consecutive substantial rate reduction. The decision reflected confidence that macroeconomic conditions had improved sufficiently to support further easing without jeopardizing inflation gains.

The rate cut signals the Bank of Ghana believes Ghana has transitioned from crisis management requiring tight policy to a growth support phase where moderately accommodative policy can coexist with price stability. Whether this assessment proves correct will become clear in coming months as credit flows accelerate and economic activity responds.

For businesses starved of credit during Ghana’s crisis years, the interest rate decline offers hope for expansion, investment, and job creation. For banks cautiously rebuilding after domestic debt restructuring that imposed substantial losses, improving conditions create space to resume normal lending operations supporting economic development.

The challenge ahead involves translating improved credit conditions into productive investments generating jobs, incomes, and prosperity broadly shared across society. Lower interest rates create opportunities, but realizing those opportunities requires businesses willing to invest, banks willing to lend, and an enabling environment where enterprises can thrive.

Ghana’s experience demonstrates that economies can recover from severe distress through disciplined policy implementation, international support, and restored confidence. The interest rate decline from crisis peaks to manageable levels within roughly two years shows how quickly conditions can improve when fundamentals strengthen.

Sustaining progress requires continued focus on the policies that enabled recovery. Inflation must remain anchored around target through credible monetary policy. Fiscal discipline must persist with government living within its means. The exchange rate must remain stable through prudent reserve management and export competitiveness. And the banking system must strengthen further through capitalization, NPL resolution, and prudent risk management.

If Ghana maintains these foundations while leveraging improved credit conditions to support productive investment, the current recovery could evolve into sustained expansion delivering the jobs and prosperity Ghanaians deserve after years of economic hardship. The interest rate story represents just one dimension of broader transformation, but an important one signaling that fundamentals have shifted decisively toward stability and growth.