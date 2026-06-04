Intel Stock Surges 500% After CEO Halves Management Layers

Chipmaker Intel has staged one of the technology industry's most dramatic recoveries under chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, who cut corporate bureaucracy, repaired a debt-laden balance sheet, and repositioned the company to benefit from rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Intel Corporation shares have risen nearly 500 percent since Lip-Bu Tan became chief executive officer (CEO) in March 2025, turning one of Silicon Valley’s most troubled companies into the stock market’s standout performer over the past year.

When Tan arrived, Intel was carrying roughly $50 billion in debt, had cycled through three CEOs in six years, and faced deepening questions about its relevance in artificial intelligence (AI) and mobile computing markets where rivals had long since taken the lead. The scale of the challenge was clear but the path forward was not.

Tan moved on two fronts simultaneously. On the financial side, he divested noncore assets and secured strategic investment from Nvidia, SoftBank Group, and the United States government, which agreed to convert a planned $8.9 billion federal grant into an equity stake. Those moves stabilised the balance sheet and restored confidence among creditors and institutional investors.

On the cultural side, Tan made an even more striking intervention. He cut Intel’s management hierarchy from twelve layers to six, halving the distance between senior executives and frontline workers. The restructuring was explicitly designed to eliminate a corporate habit of shielding leadership from bad news before problems became crises.

Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner, describing the mood Tan inherited, said the company knew it needed to fix its balance sheet but lacked clarity on how to do it. The strategic investors Tan brought in, particularly the backing from SoftBank and the US government, provided both capital and a credibility signal that widened Intel’s access to markets.

Intel has also benefited from a shift in the AI computing landscape. While graphics processors dominate the training of large AI models, the rise of agentic AI systems has generated fresh demand for the central processing units that handle orchestration, inference, and reinforcement learning workloads. That trend has driven strong sales of Intel’s Xeon processors and helped the company monetise existing inventory at a favourable moment.

The harder test lies ahead. Intel is advancing its next-generation 14A manufacturing process, which analysts regard as the defining measure of whether the company can reclaim technological leadership at the cutting edge of chip production. Reports that Apple may consider Intel as a manufacturing partner again have added to the sense of momentum, though no agreement has been confirmed.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon captured the blunt assessment of Intel’s lost decade in a single observation, noting that the company grew complacent while Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company emerged as the dominant forces in AI infrastructure.

Whether Tan can complete the transformation remains an open question. But Intel has, at minimum, restored the investor confidence and organisational credibility that a genuine comeback requires.