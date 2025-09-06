Insurance Regulator Donates Body Bags Amid Road Safety Crisis

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has donated 300 body bags to Ghana Police Service’s Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) following an urgent request prompted by depleted supplies and rising road fatalities.

The donation addresses a critical shortage as road deaths continue climbing in Ghana. Official statistics show 1,504 people died in road accidents between January and June 2025, representing a 21.6% increase from 1,237 deaths in the same period last year.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Insurance Bernard Ohemeng-Baah presented the items on behalf of NIC’s Board and Acting Commissioner Dr. Abiba Zakariah. He described the rising fatalities as deeply troubling with both emotional and economic consequences for Ghana.

The donation comes as MTTD exhausted its body bag supplies due to increased demand from road crashes. While official seven-month data was not immediately available, sources familiar with the matter indicated that road deaths through July 2025 reached approximately 1,730 fatalities.

“The rising number of deaths as a result of road accidents in the first seven months of the year is really disturbing,” Ohemeng-Baah said during the presentation ceremony.

Commissioner of Police Dr. David Agyemang Agyem, Director-General of Administration for GPS, received the donation on behalf of Inspector-General of Police. He expressed gratitude to NIC and called on other corporate entities to provide similar support to law enforcement agencies.

The police official appealed to motorists to exercise greater caution, urging road users to drive carefully and reduce needless loss of life on Ghana’s roads.

Ghana recorded 3,674 road traffic crashes from January to March 2025 alone, involving 6,143 vehicles and resulting in 752 fatalities, according to National Road Safety Authority data. The upward trend has continued through the year, creating strain on emergency response resources.

Ohemeng-Baah used the occasion to address public perception about insurance claims, stating that insurance companies pay approximately 10 million Ghana cedis in claims daily. He encouraged Ghanaians to take insurance seriously as “the surest safety net” during mishaps.

The NIC official emphasized that while insurers hope for zero accidents, many crashes result from preventable human behaviors including overspeeding, reckless overtaking, drowsy driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

“The NIC is committed to supporting the Police Service in reducing road carnage and ensuring victims receive adequate compensation through legitimate insurance claims,” Ohemeng-Baah stated.

This donation represents part of NIC’s ongoing support to law enforcement agencies. The commission has previously provided similar assistance, including reflective jackets, gloves, and nose masks to regional police commands to enhance operational capacity.

Other senior officials present at the ceremony included DCOP Gabriel Prince Waabu, Director-General of MTTD, along with additional Police Service leadership. NIC was represented by Mrs. Stella Jonah, Head of Market Strategy and Innovation, and Mawuli Zogbenu, Head of Public Affairs and Communications.

The body bag donation highlights the intersection between Ghana’s insurance sector and public safety initiatives. As road fatalities continue rising, collaboration between regulatory bodies and law enforcement becomes increasingly critical for addressing the crisis.

Ghana’s road safety challenges require comprehensive solutions beyond emergency response equipment. However, NIC’s support ensures MTTD can properly handle fatalities while broader preventive measures are developed and implemented.