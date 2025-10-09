Insurance Firm Expands Free Breast Cancer Screening Initiative in Lagos

SUNU Nigeria has announced its second annual Pink October 2.0 initiative, expanding free breast cancer screenings from 100 to 150 women, a 50% increase that underscores corporate efforts to address early detection challenges in a country with Africa’s highest breast cancer mortality rate.

The screenings, including mammograms and clinical breast examinations, will take place from October 27 through November 2 at Diamed Medical Centre in Lagos. The initiative comes as Nigeria grapples with alarming statistics, with more than 70% of breast cancer patients presenting with locally advanced or metastatic disease due to inadequate screening infrastructure.

“SUNU Nigeria is pushing this initiative for the second year because we want to ensure more people benefit and help them stay ahead of their health,” said Mrs. Japari Yusuf, Head of Corporate Services. She emphasized that early detection is critical and the company takes pride in making vital health services accessible to more women.

Nigeria reported 32,278 new breast cancer cases and 16,332 deaths in 2022, the highest incidence and mortality figures on the continent according to Global Cancer Observatory data. The country’s age-standardized mortality rate stands at 25.5 per 100,000, surpassing all other African nations in a troubling demonstration of healthcare disparities.

The screening expansion addresses what health experts describe as a critical gap in Nigeria’s healthcare infrastructure. While 1,336 healthcare facilities provide breast ultrasound services across the country, with about 48% being public facilities, access remains concentrated in urban areas, leaving rural populations largely underserved.

Samuel Olayemi, Brand and Corporate Communications Officer at SUNU Nigeria, characterized the campaign as demonstrating the company’s long-term commitment to communities beyond policies and premiums. “We are deeply interested in providing comprehensive wellness and insurance services that empower Nigerians to live healthier and more secure lives,” Olayemi stated.

SUNU Nigeria comprises SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc and SUNU Health Nigeria Limited, both operating as part of the Pan-African SUNU Group with presence across 17 African countries. The group recorded turnover exceeding 330 billion CFA francs in 2023, positioning it as the life insurance leader in the CIMA zone.

The absence of organized breast cancer screening programs in Nigeria means opportunistic screening during healthcare visits provides crucial avenues for early detection and awareness. Patient-related factors including lack of awareness and misperceptions, combined with health system deficiencies such as unclear frameworks for screening and referral, contribute to poor outcomes.

Research indicates that breast cancer constitutes 50% of all cancers among adolescents and young adult females in Nigeria, with 51% of all breast cancer cases occurring in women under 40 years old. This demographic skew toward younger patients amplifies the urgency of early detection initiatives targeting women across age groups.

The initiative reflects broader corporate social responsibility trends as private sector entities attempt to fill gaps in public health infrastructure. Whether corporate-funded screening programs can achieve meaningful population-level impact or merely serve as public relations gestures remains debated among public health experts.

Eligible women can register through an online form provided by SUNU Nigeria, though the selection criteria and prioritization process have not been publicly disclosed. The company indicated the initiative aims to empower beneficiaries by enabling early detection and facilitating timely treatment.

Late presentation remains a defining characteristic of breast cancer in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa. Multiple factors contribute to delayed diagnosis, including limited health literacy, financial constraints, cultural beliefs, and geographic barriers to accessing diagnostic facilities equipped with mammography equipment.

How effectively this year’s expanded screening reaches underserved populations versus simply serving women already engaged with healthcare systems will determine the initiative’s true public health value. The concentration of services in Lagos, while logistically understandable, perpetuates urban-rural healthcare disparities that contribute to Nigeria’s elevated mortality rates.

The screening week’s timing in late October and early November aligns with global breast cancer awareness efforts traditionally concentrated in October. Yet awareness without sustainable screening infrastructure and treatment capacity risks creating what some health advocates describe as false hope rather than genuine health security.

For the 150 women who receive screenings, the initiative potentially offers life-saving early detection. Yet with Nigeria’s breast cancer incidence continuing to rise and outcomes remaining poor compared to high-income countries, corporate screening programs represent modest interventions within a healthcare system requiring comprehensive reform and sustained public investment.