Insurance Chiefs Call for Risk Planning in Ghana’s Market Development

District assemblies can transform Ghana’s trading centers into safer, more financially secure environments by integrating insurance and risk management from the earliest planning stages, according to the country’s leading insurance professional.

Solomon Amah-Kai Lartey, President of The Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, argues that involving insurers and risk managers during market planning ensures layouts meet underwriting standards and can be reliably insured. Without this foundation, he warns, markets remain vulnerable to disasters that can wipe out traders’ livelihoods overnight.

The insurance executive advocates for specific design elements in new markets, including firewalls between stalls, clearly marked trading spaces, and accessible emergency routes. These features would make insurance coverage feasible while creating safer environments for thousands of traders who depend on market commerce for their income.

For Ghana’s existing markets, Lartey suggests microinsurance solutions that allow individual traders to protect their goods and structures. Insurance companies have developed these targeted products while assemblies work with consultants to establish broader, standardized policies across entire market complexes.

The president recommends graduated premium structures to ensure affordability for small-scale traders. He believes these approaches encourage orderly market operations, enable faster emergency response, and support long-term sustainability for trading communities.

Current market conditions often deter insurance companies from offering coverage. Lartey points to narrow passages, poorly defined stall boundaries, and the dangerous mixing of flammable products with other goods as major risk factors. These planning failures create environments where fires and accidents can spread rapidly with devastating consequences.

Most Ghanaian markets today lack proper access routes for emergency vehicles, creating situations where entire sections can burn down before help arrives. The absence of clear demarcation also means traders set up anywhere, often blocking escape routes or clustering incompatible products together.

When markets incorporate proper planning and risk management from the beginning, insurance companies can provide reliable coverage with confidence. Lartey notes that claims processing becomes straightforward because the necessary underwriting requirements have already been met through good design and management practices.

The insurance leader envisions a future where Ghana’s markets operate as safe, orderly, and sustainable trading hubs. This transformation requires district assemblies to embrace insurance considerations and safety measures as integral parts of both new market development and ongoing operations in existing facilities.