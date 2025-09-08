Insurance CEO Pushes Reforms Amid Low Penetration

Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, CEO of Serene Insurance Company Limited, has emerged as a leading advocate for transforming Ghana’s struggling insurance sector, where penetration rates remain stubbornly low at just 1.0 percent despite significant growth potential.

Boampong’s recent recognition as Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 and Insurance Personality of the Year 2025 underscores her influence in driving reform across an industry that faces widespread public mistrust and limited accessibility challenges.

Ghana’s insurance penetration has hovered around 1% between 2016 and 2024, according to the National Insurance Commission, significantly below regional leaders like South Africa where penetration stands at 11.54%. The stark disparity highlights untapped potential in a market projected to achieve compound annual growth rates exceeding 17% through 2028.

Since assuming leadership of Serene Insurance in 2022, Boampong has championed reforms targeting accessibility and affordability barriers. Her advocacy includes removing VAT on non-life insurance premiums to reduce costs for businesses and households, while pushing for stricter enforcement of local marine cargo insurance to retain underwriting benefits within Ghana.

The insurance industry accumulated assets exceeding 6.7 billion Ghanaian cedis in 2019, demonstrating substantial growth potential despite low penetration rates. However, widespread mistrust around claims settlement remains a persistent barrier to broader adoption among households and small businesses.

Under Boampong’s leadership, Serene Insurance has prioritized swift and transparent claims payments, building client confidence while expanding its branch network nationally. The company emerged as a major winner at the 7th Ghana Insurance Awards in July 2024, securing four prestigious awards including Emerging Insurance Brand of the Year.

Africa’s insurance market was expected to grow at 7% annually between 2020 and 2025 prior to COVID-19 impacts, nearly twice as fast as North America and over three times Europe’s growth rate. Ghana’s market dynamics reflect broader continental challenges where insurance remains underutilized despite economic development needs.

Boampong has called for enhanced collaboration between insurers, regulators, and government to create enabling environments for industry expansion. Her vision emphasizes insurance awareness campaigns, digital solution integration, and value-added services that could mainstream insurance as a financial service.

Board Chairman Charles Edem Gidi praised the recognition as signaling Serene Insurance’s commitment to deepening access and penetration while promoting inclusivity. Executive Chairman Eric Kutortse of First Sky Group highlighted unprecedented growth trajectories for new entrants in the insurance ecosystem.

The timing of Boampong’s leadership coincides with Ghana’s efforts to attract investment, create employment, and shield the economy from external shocks. Insurance serves as a crucial safety net for businesses and households navigating inflation, currency depreciation, and climate-related risks.

Research indicates that insurance can function as a stabilizer for national economies, particularly in developing contexts where businesses and households face multiple vulnerability factors. Enhanced penetration could significantly improve economic resilience across Ghana’s diverse sectors.

Looking ahead, Boampong envisions insurance evolution from policy provision to livelihood protection and national development enablement, reflecting broader transformation goals for Ghana’s financial ecosystem during economic recovery periods.