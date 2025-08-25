Institutional investors pile into Ghana’s long-term bonds

Ghana’s government bond market witnessed a surge in trading Monday as investors concentrated their activity in longer-dated securities.

A single transaction worth over 149 million cedis drove most of the day’s volume in the 2036 maturity bond.

The heavy trading suggests institutional funds are positioning themselves in Ghana’s debt market despite ongoing economic uncertainties. The 2036 bond, which carries a 9.7 percent coupon, closed Monday at a yield of 16.78 percent.

Trading spread across multiple maturities with seventeen separate transactions recorded in the 2030 government bond alone. The 2029 and 2031 bonds also attracted significant interest from market participants during the session.

Corporate bond activity remained subdued by comparison. Ghana Cocoa Board’s 2026 instrument recorded one trade valued at approximately 1.36 million cedis. Other corporate issuers, including Letshego Ghana and Bayport Savings and Loans, saw no trading activity.

The treasury bills market stayed relatively quiet while government bonds dominated investor attention. Market participants noted that yields on the most actively traded bonds moved within narrow ranges despite the volume increase.

Financial analysts interpret the concentrated trading as evidence of targeted institutional positioning rather than widespread market participation. The pattern often reflects medium-term investor confidence in Ghana’s debt servicing capabilities and broader economic management.

Monday’s trading volumes stand in contrast to recent sessions where activity was more evenly distributed across the yield curve. The focus on specific maturities suggests investors are making calculated bets on particular segments of Ghana’s debt profile.