Institute A Culture Of Discipline In Governance – CDD– Ghana Fellow

Centre for Democratic Development (CDD – Ghana) Fellow, Dr. Hene Aku Kwapong has called on the citizenry to institute a culture of discipline in governance as a measure towards the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

He said the country have witnessed some level of growth due to the prudent use of the natural resources yet industries of finds it difficult to expand to other African countries and beyond.

According to him, the Asian Tigers were able to build a robust economy due to their national development agenda which cuts across every governance structure of all leaders and was quick to advice leaders to refrain from policy reversals and strengthen institutions to effectively work.

Dr. Hene Kwapong was speaking at the CDD-Ghana Lecture series under the theme “Beyond The Text: Making Ghana Constitution, Deliver Democracy” indicating that developed economies brings to bear transparency in nation building with the collective responsibility of all players in the economy.

He thus called for a fair and equitable distribution of resources across the country and cities and again urged authorities to ensure that competent people are tasked to deliver on set targets. “Ghanaians in these regard must avoid the culture of tribal affiliations, foster cooperation and exhibit an attitude of collective responsibility in the country’s quest to strive in economic growth and development”, he said.

Deputy spokesperson at the Presidency Ms Shamima Muslim who represented the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah said government have embarked on constitutional reforms as part of the drive to enhance the democratic governance of the country.

He commended CDD Ghana lecture series saying it supports governance to remain focus in delivering the mandate of Ghanaians.

Minority Leader, Mr. Afenyo Markin urged leaders to put the country first and account to the citizenry in a transparent manner, adding they will accountable to their stewardship.

Report by Ben LARYEA