Inspiraystonner Closes The Year With “Do Me Normal”

Rising Nigerian singer-songwriter Inspiraystonner unveils his latest single, “Do Me Normal,” a deeply emotive Afro-fusion record that captures the raw vulnerability of love, imbalance, and heartbreak. The track marks an important moment in the young artist’s journey, reaffirming his position as one of the most authentic emerging voices in contemporary African music.

“Do Me Normal” is a smooth yet emotionally charged blend of Afro-R&B, modern Afrobeat rhythms, and soulful vocal delivery. Built on warm production and layered melodies, the song confronts the pain of loving someone whose energy doesn’t match yours — a feeling many listeners will instantly relate to. Inspiraystonner weaves English, Yoruba, and Pidgin effortlessly, creating a sonic experience that feels deeply Nigerian yet globally accessible.

The single showcases the artist’s distinct artistic identity: honest storytelling, street-influenced rhythm, and melodies that linger long after the song ends. By drawing from personal experiences of emotional imbalance, Inspiraystonner delivers a record that is both cathartic and culturally resonant.

With “Do Me Normal,” the rising talent continues to carve out his space within the Afro-fusion movement, offering music that is heartfelt, relatable, and rooted in reality. For fans seeking emotional Afro-fusion, new Afrobeat essentials, or standout Nigerian heartbreak anthems, this record stands out as a must-listen.

Inspiraystonner’s ascent is only beginning — and “Do Me Normal” proves he has the voice, vision, and vulnerability to go even further.

Purchase here https://lukhasstar.com/album/3756086/do-me-normal