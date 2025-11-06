Insolvency Practitioners Face November Deadline to Renew Licenses

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has issued a strict directive requiring all licensed insolvency practitioners to renew their operating licenses by November 28, 2025, or risk losing their legal right to practice.

The order, grounded in Sections 153(3)(a) and 161(1) of the Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Act, 2020 (Act 1015), forms part of ongoing efforts to tighten regulatory oversight and strengthen Ghana’s insolvency and restructuring framework.

In a statement signed by Mr. Jones Nathaniel Ansah, Head of the Insolvency and Liquidation Services Directorate, the ORC emphasized that maintaining a valid license is a mandatory requirement for continued operation within the sector.

“A valid license is essential for practitioners to remain in good regulatory standing and lawfully offer insolvency and restructuring services,” the statement said.

The Registrar cautioned that any practitioner who fails to renew by the stated deadline risks license revocation and possible removal from the national registry of approved insolvency professionals. The directive aligns with broader government efforts to enhance professional standards, protect creditors and debtors, and improve investor confidence in Ghana’s business recovery environment.

The ORC urged all practitioners who have not yet completed the renewal process to do so immediately at any regional office across the country. The statement stressed that this exercise remains critical to ensuring only qualified, compliant, and competent practitioners operate within Ghana’s insolvency and restructuring landscape.

Ghana’s insolvency regime, strengthened by Act 1015, has been instrumental in supporting business recovery, creditor protection, and entrepreneurial resilience, particularly following recent macroeconomic challenges. The legislation introduced novel provisions facilitating access to timely, efficient, and impartial administration and insolvency proceedings.

Under Act 1015, an insolvency practitioner must be a chartered accountant, lawyer, or banker in good standing with the relevant professional association. The practitioner must also possess professional indemnity insurance and meet the qualification requirements of a company director.

The Act established the Insolvency Services Division at the ORC to maintain a register of insolvency practitioners, regulate insolvency practice, oversee company resolution, review insolvency laws, and liaise with international insolvency bodies. The ORC currently acts as the interim regulator of insolvency practitioners pending the full establishment of the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA) under parliamentary legislation.

A person who acts as an insolvency practitioner without proper qualification commits an offence under Act 1015 and may face imprisonment between two to five years or a fine of up to 12,000 Ghana cedis.

The ORC published an updated list of licensed insolvency practitioners effective July 24, 2025, comprising professionals duly accredited in accordance with Act 1015 and related regulatory requirements. In October 2025, the ORC held a stakeholder sensitization forum on the enhanced legal framework for corporate insolvency in Ghana, reaffirming its commitment to working with stakeholders to ensure effective implementation.

Acting Registrar of Companies, Mrs. Maame Samma Peprah, stated at the forum that the ORC remains committed to supporting institutions and businesses in understanding and applying Act 1015, which provides mechanisms to rescue viable but distressed companies through restructuring rather than liquidation.

The Corporate Insolvency and Restructuring Regulations, 2025 (L.I. 2502) were approved by Parliament in March 2025 to complement Act 1015. These regulations provide detailed operational guidelines for implementing the Act’s provisions.

Analysts say the ORC’s enforcement action signals a firmer stance on compliance and accountability, ensuring professional insolvency services continue to meet international standards while supporting Ghana’s private sector growth. The country currently ranks 118th out of 190 economies in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business Report, with Act 1015 expected to improve this ranking through better handling of insolvency proceedings.