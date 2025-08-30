Inpha Reblitive Releases Uplifting New Single “Life Sentence” Featuring H-COOL

Dancehall/Reggae artiste Inpha Reblitive, also known as Montie Martin, returns with a vibrant new single titled “Life Sentence,” featuring H-COOL. The track is a joyful celebration of life, encouraging listeners to embrace happiness, freedom, and the simple pleasures that make living worthwhile.

Born and raised in Raymonds, Clarendon, Inpha Reblitive’s journey has been one of resilience and determination. After losing his father at just 11 years old, he turned immense hardship into motivation, channeling his struggles into music. By age 15, he had discovered his passion for songwriting and expression, and at 18, he became the breadwinner for his family — experiences that shaped the emotional depth and honesty of his music.

Known for hits such as “Rose & Wreath” and “Papa Proud,” Inpha has consistently used his art to reflect both his personal battles and triumphs. Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for versatility, delivering tracks that resonate with listeners on emotional and cultural levels. His growing catalog includes collaborations with some of dancehall’s biggest names, including Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee Sparta, Lisa Hype, Jafrass, Destiny Sparta, and Gold Gad.

His previous singles like “Pretty & Petty” (with Destiny Sparta on the Great Standards Riddim) and “Decimal Point” (on the Body Language Riddim, produced by Naviigator Entertainment) have made waves in the streets and earned him a spot among Jamaica’s rising forces in dancehall and reggae.

With “Life Sentence,” Inpha Reblitive brings forward a lighter, celebratory sound — one that reaffirms his versatility while reminding fans to cherish life. Featuring H-COOL, the single blends infectious rhythms with uplifting lyricism, capturing the essence of joy, resilience, and unity.