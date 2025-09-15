Inoue Outclasses Akhmadaliev in Unanimous Decision Victory

Japan’s undisputed super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue delivered a masterful performance Sunday morning, defeating former unified champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev by unanimous decision at Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The scorecards read 117-111, 118-110, and 118-110, all in favor of the Japanese fighter nicknamed “Monster.” Inoue extended his perfect professional record to 31-0 while marking his fifth successful defense of the undisputed crown he captured in December 2023.

From the opening bell, Inoue controlled the center of the ring with surgical precision. His crisp jab and devastating straight right hands found their mark consistently, targeting both Akhmadaliev’s head and body. The champion’s footwork proved equally impressive, as he dipped side to side while landing counter left hooks that left visible damage on his opponent’s face.

Akhmadaliev, who entered the fight with a 14-1 record and 11 knockouts, struggled to establish any sustained offensive rhythm against Inoue’s calculated approach. The Uzbek fighter’s face showed increasing signs of punishment as the rounds progressed, with swelling and cuts marking the effectiveness of Inoue’s accurate striking.

The most dramatic moment came in the ninth round when Inoue landed a thunderous three-punch combination before beckoning his visibly fatigued opponent forward. The gesture demonstrated both Inoue’s confidence and his complete control of the proceedings.

Akhmadaliev managed a brief surge in the final seconds of the 12th round, connecting with a sweeping right hook that momentarily caught Inoue’s attention. However, the champion quickly regained his composure and cruised through the remaining moments to secure his victory.

The performance extended Inoue’s remarkable world title fight record to 26-0, further cementing his status among boxing’s pound-for-pound elite. Despite pre-fight expectations of a competitive battle, the bout turned into a one-sided display of Inoue’s technical superiority.

Following the victory, Inoue reflected on his performance with characteristic humility. “I wanted to finish him in the middle rounds, but I didn’t and stuck to my game plan,” the champion stated.

Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum praised the four-division world champion’s evolution as a complete fighter. The victory showcased not only Inoue’s renowned punching power but also his strategic acumen and defensive positioning throughout the contest.

The dominant performance positions Inoue for potential unification opportunities or high-profile challenges as he continues his reign atop the super bantamweight division. With his technical skills and knockout power remaining intact, the Japanese star appears poised for continued success at the pinnacle of professional boxing.