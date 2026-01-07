Innovation Meets Community At Mamprobi Basic School African STEM Academy’s STEMfest 2026

STEM education took center stage at Mamprobi Market 2 Basic JHS as STEMFEST 2026 unfolded in a vibrant celebration of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics—bringing innovation directly to the heart of the community.

The STEM festival was aimed at nurturing creativity, problem solving and critical thinking among young adults.

Participants engaged in hands-on training activities such as coding, robotics, drone technology demonstrations and virtual reality experiences exposing learners to emerging tools shaping modern education and industry.

Organized by Africa STEM Academy, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority and STEMAIDE, the program featured STEM creativity engineering challenge which encouraged students to apply imagination and analytical thinking to real world challenges

Students showcased teamwork, creativity, innovation, brilliantly produced prototype projects addressing practical everyday community problems demonstrating teamwork, creativity, communication skills and confidence.

Bringing STEM to the Community

STEMFEST 2026 was deliberately hosted within a public basic school setting to equip learners

CEO and Founder Maurice Cheetham explained that early STEM exposure equips learners with globally relevant skills to STEM brain drain thereby enabling students to build careers right here in Ghana.

Innovation, and National Development

The partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority underscored the growing link between education, innovation, and national development. By supporting STEMFEST 2026, the Authority reinforced the idea that a technologically skilled youth population is essential for building a competitive, innovative, and globally attractive Ghana.

STEMAIDE brought its expertise in STEM advocacy and inclusion, ensuring that sessions were accessible, engaging, and gender-sensitive—encouraging both girls and boys to see themselves as future scientists, engineers, and innovators.

Inspiring the Next Generation

For many students at Mamprobi Market 2 Basic JHS, STEMFEST 2026 was their first direct interaction with tools like simple robotics kits, science simulations, and digital learning platforms. These moments of discovery sparked excitement, confidence, and new ambitions providing proof to the CEO Maurice Cheetham claim that early exposure can change life trajectories.